Anthony Davis: We're not the team that our record shows

Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis on if opponents get up to face the Lakers: “Yeah, I mean, you have myself, Bron, Russ … we have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. … I know teams fear us, for sure. We just gotta continue to apply pressure.”

Source: Twitter @jovanbuha

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis on if opponents get up to face the Lakers: “Yeah, I mean, you have myself, Bron, Russ … we have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. … I know teams fear us, for sure. We just gotta continue to apply pressure.” – 4:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis says the plan is to play in both games of the back to back against Cleveland and Utah, and that his back injury is getting better day by day: pic.twitter.com/aWgoHEfsFi – 4:22 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham said the current expectation is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in both ends of the Lakers’ back-to-back games vs. Cleveland on Sunday and at Utah on Monday. – 4:20 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis and assistant coach Chris Jent working on post moves after practice pic.twitter.com/Xhmj9xwU08 – 4:12 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Bron and AD getting up free throws after practice pic.twitter.com/UHR2LxdPJp – 3:39 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …

• 3rd in scoring (32.3)

• 18th in assists (6.3)

• 2nd in steals (2.4)

• 30th in blocks (1.1)

• 4th in efficiency, per NBA stats, behind Luka, Giannis and Jokic. Rounding out the top 10? Tatum, Curry, Durant, AD, Siakam. – 11:00 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis put the onus on himself after scoring just 2 points in the second half on four shots: “(I need to be) demanding the ball. Had some good looks, missed them. I can’t allow myself to go four, five or six minutes without getting a shot, whether I start hot or not.” – 2:18 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL fall 130-116 to Utah at home, snapping their 2-game winning streak.

Jazz started and finished hot, hitting 52 of 103 attempts, including 17 3’s.

LeBron struggled from the field (7 for 19, 0 for 5 from 3), and AD took only 4 2nd half shots after scoring 20 in the 1st half. – 12:52 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers drop a 130-116 game to Jazz. Russell Westbrook led Lakers with 28 points, AD had 22 and LeBron James 17, but he was 7-for-19 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3. – 12:52 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers made a run in the 3rd Q but were outworked the rest of the night in a 130-116 loss to the Jazz, falling to 2-6. Russ 28p on 9-of-14 6a 2s (career high in pts off bench); AD 22p 8r; LeBron 17p on 7-of-19 11r 8a; TBJ 12p. LAL hosts CLE on Sunday. – 12:52 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Jazz 130, Lakers 116

The Lakers drop to 2-6. This was a bad loss — one of the few games LA was actually favored in during its first 15ish games. There were boos as the buzzer sounded. AD had 22 pts and 8 reb. Russ had 28 pts and 6 ast.

Up next: vs. Cleveland on Sunday. – 12:51 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lauri Markkanen tonight:

27 PTS

12 REB

4 AST

3 3P

Outscored, outrebounded, outassisted and outshot Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/kqaHes9h6b – 12:51 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Jazz 100, Lakers 95

Lakers won the third, 33-25, to make this a game. They defended much better in that frame. Anthony Davis has 22 points and 7 rebounds. LeBron has 14 points 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook has 23 points and 6 assists. – 12:20 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Anthony Davis helped up off the ground. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth after defending Markkanen – 12:12 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Jazz 75, Lakers 62

Jazz are shooting 60.8% and made 9-16 3s (56.3%). The Lakers have shot well (54.5% overall, 43.8% on 3s) but allowed 35+ points in both quarters. Utah has seven players with 6+ points already. AD has 20 points. Russ has 14. LeBron has 6, 6 and 4. – 11:40 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers trail Jazz 75-62 at the half. AD has 20 point, Russell Westbrook 14, but LeBron James has just 6 points on 3-for-10 shooting. – 11:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It is halftime in LA. This is a real halftime score:

Utah Jazz 75, Lakers 62.

Four Jazzmen already in double figures. AD with 20 points and Russell Westbrook with 14. – 11:37 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Jazz 40, Lakers 34

The Jazz had eight players score and shot 65.4%. The Lakers actually outshot them from deep (5-9 vs. 4-8), but the defense has to tighten up. Anthony Davis has 14 points and a couple of facials. Russell Westbrook has 10 points. LeBron is 0-3. – 11:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 40-34 after 1Q… Jazz dropping 40 on the 3rd-ranked defense statistically is pretty impressive.

Is Lauri Markkanen basically Anthony Davis now? Some people are saying so – 11:05 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers trail Jazz 40-34 end of first quarter. AD has 14 points, Russell Westbrook 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting, 2-for-2 on 3s. – 11:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Three consecutive 3s from Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who are shooting a combined 19% from 3 this season. – 11:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis has been a beast on offense to start, just slamming down a lob to begin the game 5 for 8 from the field for 11 points in the first quarter. – 10:58 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Anthony Davis challenged Walker Kessler in isolation… Kessler swatted him with force into the second row. – 10:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

An aggressive Anthony Davis from the jump. I guess the back is fine for now. – 10:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow against Cleveland (he told us he’s been feeling better today). LeBron James (left foot) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-COVID illness) are PROBABLE. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 5, 2022

“Our gameplan discipline was terrible,” Anthony Davis said. “Our effort was terrible. These guys got whatever they wanted. … We were doing things we never would do. Leaving guys on an island. Our backside wasn’t talking, protecting, guarding the ball. Every fast break, the defense wasn’t running in transition, which is tough because we played really well on the other end.” -via The Athletic / November 5, 2022

Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said there’s no plan “as of right now” to rest LeBron or AD for either of the back-to-back games. He said both are looking better and stronger than they were earlier in the week with a virus/back injury respectively. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 5, 2022