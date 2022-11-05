Read full article on original website
TOP WWE STAR IN INDIA, TWO MORE STARS IN NIGERIA, TORRIE WILSON, CROWN JEWEL ON DVD AND MORE
Drew Mcintyre is in India this week for WWE, filming a project for Sony India We don't know anything more beyond that. WWE staff are currently in Nigeria as well to film material for a talent search series that would air locally in Africa. We are told Apollo Crews and Omos are there as part of that process. So, Omos 100% won't be appearing live on tonight's Raw.
WWE CAMPUS RUSH CONTINUES TOMORROW, BIANCA ON CROWN JEWEL, BIG AT NASCAR & MORE
WWE will continue their Campus Rush tour this week, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents tomorrow, Tuesday 11/8 at Boise State University and at The University of Arkansas on Wednesday 11/9. Bianca Belair tweeted:. Big E appeared at the NASCAR Championship race in Phoenix yesterday:
WWE RAW REPORT: A TITLE CHANGE, A CASH IN, WAR GAMES IS STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE, SOMEONE TO COUNTER RHEA, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. WWE Men’s Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says the Bloodline is now in your city. Jimmy says on Saturday, at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns SMASHED Logan Paul and they SMASHED the Brawling Brutes.
RAW STARS FACING OFF AT SMACKDOWN IN INDY, CAMPUS RUSH TOUR HITS BOISE, DREW AND MORE
WWE's Campus Rush tour is at at Boise State University today, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents. Tomorrow, they will be at The University of Arkansas. WWE taped Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa last night for this Thursday's WWE Main Event broadcast on Hulu. It would be the first appearance for Quinn and Choo on Main Event.
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers.
WWE-SAUDI ARABIA UPDATES
The current plan for WWE to return to Saudi Arabia is May 2023, PWInsider.com has learned. They are working on finalizing the date now. We are told that WWE did their best viewership for an event emanating from Saudi Arabia to date over the weekend with Crown Jewel.
NATALYA UNDERGOES SURGERY FOR BROKEN NOSE
WWE's Natalya revealed on Twitter that she underwent surgery to fix her broken nose:. The injury occurred on 10/28 so the surgery likely took place before her match with Shayna Baszler aired on 11/4 on FOX. There is no word how long Natalya may be out of action.
RETURNING TO WWE ON RAW IS...
Mia Yim returned to WWE, under that name, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers tonight when she attacked Rhea Ripley, evening the odds against Judgement Day. Yim was released by WWE just a little over a year ago under the Vince McMahon regime and had a strong return run in Impact Wrestling that ended several weeks ago when her deal expired and she chose not to continue on.
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week's episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM WILKES-BARRE, PA
Before tonight's Raw, WWE taped the following matches for Thursday's Main Event:. *Wendy Choo pinned Tamina Snuka with a schoolboy after Tamina missed a splash into the buckles. *Xyon Quinn pinned Akira Tozawa with a running right hand.
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. *Andre
TRAILER RELEASED FOR GARGANO & LARAE PPV
Stonecutter Media has released the official trailer for their latest PPV, Gargano and LeRae: Wrestling Love, featuring the WWE stars' matches from their time in CZW:. GARGANO & LERAE: WRESTLING LOVE! IN NOVEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. They're two of the greatest wrestlers of their generation. They've won championships
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY
Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:
THE TOP 5 INTERNATIONAL WRESTLERS WHO THRIVED IN THE WWE
WWE has come a long way thanks in large part to foreign wrestlers. Let’s examine these foreign wrestlers who succeed in the organization. The United States of America is home to all the legendary pro wrestlers, including Hogan, Flair, Austin, and others. Even so, a few foreign-born men, including some well-known figures, propelled WWE to an unprecedented level of fame.
SAMI VS. ROMAN, GOING TO CHI TOWN, DOES CABANA WRESTLING JERICHO “PROVE” THAT THE INCORRECT STORY OF CM PUNK KEEPING COLT OFF TV WAS TRUE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I know that you don't like to comment on what other journalists say, but I just saw this tweet from Dave Meltzer and I couldn't believe my ears. He actually said, extremely emphatically, that because Colt Cabana appeared on Dynamite it "proved" that the story of CM Punk holding Cabana off of TV was true all along. I have to ask, did he ever wrestle? Was he hit in the head a lot? How does it prove anything? Here is the clip so can listen for yourself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL KILLED IT, AEW FOLLIES, TWITTER TROLLS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. He was fantastic. He clearly loves the business and committed to it. As I said in my blog on Saturday, if he wanted to commit full time he could be a star in wrestling, no doubt.
