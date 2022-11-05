Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK'S HOLIDAY FILM FOR AMAZON STUDIOS KICKS OFF PRODUCTION
The previously announced Dwayne Johnson holiday film being produced for Amazon Studios, which at one point was titled Red One, officially started production today, according to Deadline.com. The film stars Johnson and Chris Evans. Deadline also reported that J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt will joined the cast, playing Santa and...
WHAT SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP WINNER RECEIVES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF YOUNG ROCK, GARGANO AND MORE
The Smackdown World Cup tournament winner will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Among those backstage at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA last night were former WWE star Gene Snitsky and independent standout Adena Steel. Set for the next two week's of NBC's Young Rock are the following:. Friday...
'ROCKY SUCKS' ON 'YOUNG ROCK', POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING ON VICE TV, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLING REVOLVER, GCW NICK GAGE INVITATIONAL AND MORE
This Friday's edition of Young Rock on NBC at 8:30 PM EST is titled Rocky Sucks and will feature the following plot - "Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis."
POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its sixth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Polynesian: Wrestling's Island Dynasty. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters."
THE ROCK'S 'BLACK ADAM' CROSSES $300 MILLION WORLDWIDE
The Rock's first live action DC Comics film Black Adam broke $300 million at the box office this weekend worldwide, officially hitting $319,666,000. Debuting in 1945, Black Adam is an ancient Egyptian predecessor of DC Comics' Shazam. Shazam, he utters a magic word in order to be transformed by magical lightning into his super-powered form, but became corrupted after receiving his powers. In recent years, he has also been the ruler of the fictional country Kahdaq. There were allusions made to him, but not by name, in DC's feature film adaptation of Shazam! several years ago.
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
THE TOP 5 INTERNATIONAL WRESTLERS WHO THRIVED IN THE WWE
WWE has come a long way thanks in large part to foreign wrestlers. Let’s examine these foreign wrestlers who succeed in the organization. The United States of America is home to all the legendary pro wrestlers, including Hogan, Flair, Austin, and others. Even so, a few foreign-born men, including some well-known figures, propelled WWE to an unprecedented level of fame.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
A24 RELEASES FIRST OFFICIAL PICTURE OF ZAC EFRON AS KEVIN VON ERICH
A24 tweeted out the following photo from their forthcoming film The Iron Claw:. Zac Efron will be starring as Kevin Von Erich in the film. Kevin is the lead character in the film, which will be shooting through December. Jeremy Allen White of FX's The Bear will play former NWA...
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
LOGAN PAUL KILLED IT, AEW FOLLIES, TWITTER TROLLS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. He was fantastic. He clearly loves the business and committed to it. As I said in my blog on Saturday, if he wanted to commit full time he could be a star in wrestling, no doubt. I...
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
R-TRUTH SUFFERED TORN QUAD, UNDERGOING SURGERY
R-Truth announced he suffered a torn quadraceps while wrestling Grayson Waller on WWE NXT and underwent surgery today:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
VIDEO: MLW PAYS TRIBUTE TO VLADIMIR THE SUPERFAN
MLW has released their tribute to legendary superfan Vladimir Abouzeide online in advance of it airing on this Thursday's MLW Fusion - enjoy!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
