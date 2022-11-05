The Rock's first live action DC Comics film Black Adam broke $300 million at the box office this weekend worldwide, officially hitting $319,666,000. Debuting in 1945, Black Adam is an ancient Egyptian predecessor of DC Comics' Shazam. Shazam, he utters a magic word in order to be transformed by magical lightning into his super-powered form, but became corrupted after receiving his powers. In recent years, he has also been the ruler of the fictional country Kahdaq. There were allusions made to him, but not by name, in DC's feature film adaptation of Shazam! several years ago.

3 DAYS AGO