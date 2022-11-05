Read full article on original website
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE IS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, THE ROCK GETS OFFICIAL COOLER, SASHA IN MEXICO AND MORE
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis. Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are slated to be at Friday's taping as well, likely for dark matches. Igloo has released an official WWE Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Playmate Cooler priced at $49.99. Former...
NWA SUSPENDS NICK ALDIS, EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS FROM COO JOE GALLI
The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following statement to PWInsider.com in the wake of former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announcing on his Instagram that he had given notice to the company and was not happy with the current product:. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to...
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling.
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way.
NEW SEASON OF 'DARK SIDE OF THE RING' IS COMING
For those who have asked about a fourth season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, it is forthcoming, although exactly when is unknown. WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan was recently interviewed by the DSOTR team for a future installment, PWInsider.com can confirm. The series, which has completed
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch & Thom Latimer & Tyrus vs. Doug Williams & Pope & JR Kratos. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille & KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:.
TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE AT RAW TAPING TOMORROW IN PA
For those of you attending tomorrow's WWE Monday Night Raw taping in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the Mohegan Sun Arena will be hosting a Toys for Tots drive to assist families in need this holiday season. The arena will taking donations from 6 -7 PM by the Froggy 101 test by the...
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:.
NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY
Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:.
VIDEO: MLW PAYS TRIBUTE TO VLADIMIR THE SUPERFAN
MLW has released their tribute to legendary superfan Vladimir Abouzeide online in advance of it airing on this Thursday's MLW Fusion - enjoy!.
POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its sixth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Polynesian: Wrestling's Island Dynasty. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters."
TRAILER RELEASED FOR GARGANO & LARAE PPV
Stonecutter Media has released the official trailer for their latest PPV, Gargano and LeRae: Wrestling Love, featuring the WWE stars' matches from their time in CZW:. GARGANO & LERAE: WRESTLING LOVE! IN NOVEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. They’re two of the greatest wrestlers of their generation. They’ve won championships...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
RETURNING TO WWE ON RAW IS...
Mia Yim returned to WWE, under that name, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers tonight when she attacked Rhea Ripley, evening the odds against Judgement Day. Yim was released by WWE just a little over a year ago under the Vince McMahon regime and had a strong return run in Impact Wrestling that ended several weeks ago when her deal expired and she chose not to continue on.
YOUNG ROCK SEASON THREE PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
11/4/2022 - 1,811,00.
