South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County is not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Although Nicole may briefly strengthen ...
MIAMI, FL
wdhn.com

Tracking Nicole and tumbling temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild once again as most locations only fall into the low and middle 60s. We’ll climb to the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and a few clouds will fill the skies like the last several days. Tuesday night’s temperatures...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday

MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Martin (formerly Invest 96L) over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path. Tropical Storm Martin is located about...
MIAMI, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Fishing in Bimini: 48 Miles From Miami

Bimini’s close proximity to to southeast Florida makes it one of the most popular sport fishing venues in The Bahamas for anglers from the Sunshine State and beyond. Sitting only about 50 miles from Miami, a short crossing by boat or an even shorter flight, opens up a whole new world at this tranquil locale and its surrounding bountiful waters.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
MIAMI, FL
ngtnews.com

Trillium Opens CNG Refueling Station in Miami

Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, has opened a new public compressed natural gas (CNG) station in Miami, in a partnership with the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW). The new station will be operated and maintained by Trillium and support...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

