After passing 3° south of Neptune at 4 A.M. EDT, the Moon slips 2° south of Jupiter at 4 P.M. EDT. Let’s catch the latter pairing this evening. The Moon is already visible at sunset, hanging low in the east. How soon after darkness begins to fall can you pick out magnitude –2.8 Jupiter, now 3° to our satellite’s upper left (northwest)? The task should be easy by an hour after sunset; the two are nearly 30° high and despite the gibbous Moon, Jupiter’s bright light should be visible to the naked eye.

