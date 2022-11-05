Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
KHQ Right Now
Election analysts break down early results from local general election races
Aaron Hitefield (Ass. Professor Dep’t of Political Science - Whitworth University) and Cornell Clayton (WSU C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science) break down early results from local general election races.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
Comments / 0