Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PIAA boys soccer, field hockey opening round

Southern Lehigh boys soccer, Northwestern Lehigh field hockey ousted in PIAA opening round. PIAA playoffs beginning all across the Keystone state on Tuesday. For the local area, several teams starting their march towards a state title.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Roundup: State representative races in Berks

READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Machine mixup, printer problems plague Greater Hazleton polling sites

Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. It was one of several problems at Greater Hazleton polling sites — and those were separate of the approximately three dozen polling sites throughout Luzerne County that ran out of ballot printing paper.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton

FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
SOUDERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stehr secures victory

Republican Joanne Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in Tuesday’s election to win the 107th Legislative District seat. Stehr will succeed Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years representing the district. The vote count had Stehr garnering 7,557 votes in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash

L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
EMMAUS, PA

