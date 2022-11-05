Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Southern Lehigh boys soccer, Northwestern Lehigh field hockey ousted in PIAA opening round
PIAA playoffs beginning all across the Keystone state on Tuesday. For the local area, several teams starting their march towards a state title. Southern Lehigh boys soccer and Northwestern Lehigh field among the Lehigh Valley schools with title hopes. Unfortunately for both programs, when the clocks hit double zero, their seasons came to a close.
WFMZ-TV Online
District XI shifting the playoff schedule around with inclement weather on the way
Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole set to move up the coast this week, District XI has moved several football games from Friday to Thursday. In total, five games have been adjusted while three games still remain in their regular time slot for Friday or Saturday. Both of...
FOX43.com
High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12
YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Roundup: State representative races in Berks
READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21...
WFMZ-TV Online
Machine mixup, printer problems plague Greater Hazleton polling sites
Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. It was one of several problems at Greater Hazleton polling sites — and those were separate of the approximately three dozen polling sites throughout Luzerne County that ran out of ballot printing paper.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cartwright has lead against Bognet in 8th Congressional District race in Pa.
Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright is ahead of Republican Jim Bognet as results continue to come in in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District race. Cartwright has a 51% to 49% lead. The 8th District consists of parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties, and all of Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties. It includes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Stehr secures victory
Republican Joanne Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in Tuesday’s election to win the 107th Legislative District seat. Stehr will succeed Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years representing the district. The vote count had Stehr garnering 7,557 votes in...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
