Kenneth George Van Allen, 92, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to George and Margaret (Lieffring) Van Allen. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1952-54 until he was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Irene Peterson on March 4, 1953 in El Paso, Wisconsin. They lived in Minneapolis for a short time before returning to the area. He was employed with REA near Ellsworth before beginning his 28-year career with NSP as a lineman, retiring as a supervisor. Kenneth was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Knights of Columbus, Burnson Lillyblad VFW #1218, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54, RW Elks Lodge BPOE #845 and Mississippi National Golf Links. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and after retirement worked part-time mowing the greens at the Golf Links. He liked keeping busy and had done some home remodeling as well as woodworking projects. Most of all, he loved family gatherings. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Van Allen of Hager City and his son, Michael Van Allen of Yuma, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene in April of 2022 and 2 brothers, John & William Van Allen. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

HAGER CITY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO