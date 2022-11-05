Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Meet the girls’ hockey preseason Dream Team
Five seniors, all committed to playing in college, and an undecided junior made the list. Also, 15 more players to watch. Clockwise from top left: Grace Bickett of Orono, Ellah Hause of Hill-Murray, Ella Boerger of Andover, Hailey Hansen of Blaine, Stella Retrum of Maple Grove and Grace Sadura of Minnetonka.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Kenneth Van Allen
Kenneth George Van Allen, 92, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to George and Margaret (Lieffring) Van Allen. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and enlisted in the US Army, serving from 1952-54 until he was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Irene Peterson on March 4, 1953 in El Paso, Wisconsin. They lived in Minneapolis for a short time before returning to the area. He was employed with REA near Ellsworth before beginning his 28-year career with NSP as a lineman, retiring as a supervisor. Kenneth was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Knights of Columbus, Burnson Lillyblad VFW #1218, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54, RW Elks Lodge BPOE #845 and Mississippi National Golf Links. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and after retirement worked part-time mowing the greens at the Golf Links. He liked keeping busy and had done some home remodeling as well as woodworking projects. Most of all, he loved family gatherings. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Van Allen of Hager City and his son, Michael Van Allen of Yuma, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene in April of 2022 and 2 brothers, John & William Van Allen. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Muriel Duncan
Muriel Lavonne (Holien) Duncan, 89, of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, died on October 17, 2022. Muriel was born on May 30, 1933; the ninth of Tyler and Ingeborg (Ellingson) Holien’s ten children. A small farm in Sogn Valley, hedged by a line of trees and the Little Cannon River, was “the home place” to Muriel.
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing and Goodhue County election results
Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing police reports
A resident of Frenn Avenue reported on Nov. 1 that items had been stolen from the bed of a truck while it was parked at their residence (value: $450). A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 2 that a bike was stolen from the YMCA, 434 Main St. (value: $300).
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dietician prepares meals that are good and healthy
Meal prepping is an easy way to make sure there is food ready for each meal in a week. It sounds great in theory, but with busy schedules it sometimes isn’t realistic. Lexi Stewart is hoping to take that burden off of people in the Red Wing area with her healthy meal prep business.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendars
Red Wing Human Rights Commission workshop, 6:30 p.m. Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Wednesday,...
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Virginia Everts
Virginia “Gina” Carolyn Everts, 77, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. She was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Austin, Texas, to William and Laura (French) Smith. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1963. On April 6, 1963, she was united in marriage to James Everts. They lived in Houston where they raised their family. In 1989, Gina and Jim moved to Hager City, Wisconsin. She worked at Josten’s for 10 years and also for Corner Drug. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, needlepoint and flowers. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Everts; son, James (Kathy) Everts; grandson, Thomas Everts and sister, Sharon (Gale) Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Greg Everts and her father and mother-in-law, Len and Verona Everts. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
204th Army Band performed in Red Wing
In the days prior to Veterans Day, the Minnesota 204th Army Band visited Red Wing for a commemorative concert. The Hiawatha Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group organized the concert and invited the Army band to Red Wing to help celebrate Veterans Day. “Throughout time United States military bands have provided...
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
Two Minnesota Cities Post the Best Unemployment Rates in America
As a nation, we are seeing fewer and fewer people out of work. The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that 3.3 percent of Americans were without work in September of 2022, which is an improvement of nearly 1.5 percent from the previous September's unemployment rate (4.6%).
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
Comments / 0