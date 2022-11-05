ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gal Costa, iconic Brazilian singer, dead at 77

RIO DE JANEIRO — Gal Costa, an iconic Brazilian singer who starred for six decades and was a key figure in the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, died Wednesday. She was 77. Costa’s death was confirmed by a press representative to The Associated Press and CNN. No...

Comments / 0

Community Policy