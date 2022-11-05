Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Light rail-related concrete pours above 212th ST SW set to start this week
As early as Monday, Nov. 7, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations above 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work, located along Interstate 5, will require early morning concrete pouring from 4-7 a.m. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
bellevuedowntown.com
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design. At 1.5 miles long, the Grand Connection today links people and places through the heart of Bellevue. It builds on a vision and existing City policy to create an active “pedestrian corridor” brought to life over time with major public and private investments. The current vision also includes a crossing of I-405, connecting through Wilburton to Eastrail.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.
King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up
Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
anacortestoday.com
Unique breakwater: 50 years ago
Brother Nick Steen from Georgia shared this photo he took about 50 years ago! La Merced, serving as a breakwater at Lovric’s SeaCraft on the Guemes Channel in Anacortes. Also attached is a more up to date photo I took a couple of years back. About Photographer Steve Berentson.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles looks to bring back downtown police officer
PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles may be returning a police officer assigned to the downtown. City Manager Nathan West says he’s looking into how to restart the “Downtown Resources Officer” position. It was eliminated several years ago due to budget cuts. But West noted recent damage to city-owned property, revitalization work by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce and surveys of downtown businesses show it’s time to get an officer downtown again.
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
westsideseattle.com
Christmas Ships will visit West Seattle Nov. 26
The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships are back again for 2022 and will first visit West Seattle on Nov. 26 with a visit just offshore at Salty's on Alki at 5:35pm. The Dickens Carolers will perform sending Christmas music across the waves.They will move just bit around the Duwamish Head to perform again at Alki Beach Park at 8:35pm.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
Wind knocks out power, trees into houses in North Sound
The gusty winds that blew through the North Sound overnight left a trail of destruction, including knocking trees into power lines and homes. At the height of the Friday night storm, some 190,000 Snohomish County PUD customers were in the dark. Power crews have made some headway. But even now,...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Mayor visits Hazelwood Elementary
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell visited Hazelwood Elementary School’s fifth-grade class last week to speak about civic government. During the Nov. 4 visit, students in the class — taught by Barbara Bromley — learned about Frizzell’s job responsibilities as mayor and gave their own speeches on what they would do if they were mayor. Students were also given the opportunity to create models of their proposed communities and shared how the cities would run under their leadership.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
q13fox.com
Drivers ignoring chain requirements spin out, force closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers ignoring chain requirements forced the closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They said that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
Comments / 0