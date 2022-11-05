ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
LYNNWOOD, WA
bellevuedowntown.com

City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design

City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design. At 1.5 miles long, the Grand Connection today links people and places through the heart of Bellevue. It builds on a vision and existing City policy to create an active “pedestrian corridor” brought to life over time with major public and private investments. The current vision also includes a crossing of I-405, connecting through Wilburton to Eastrail.
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.
EDMONDS, WA
Local Insider

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA
anacortestoday.com

Unique breakwater: 50 years ago

Brother Nick Steen from Georgia shared this photo he took about 50 years ago! La Merced, serving as a breakwater at Lovric’s SeaCraft on the Guemes Channel in Anacortes. Also attached is a more up to date photo I took a couple of years back. About Photographer Steve Berentson.
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles looks to bring back downtown police officer

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles may be returning a police officer assigned to the downtown. City Manager Nathan West says he’s looking into how to restart the “Downtown Resources Officer” position. It was eliminated several years ago due to budget cuts. But West noted recent damage to city-owned property, revitalization work by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce and surveys of downtown businesses show it’s time to get an officer downtown again.
PORT ANGELES, WA
westsideseattle.com

Christmas Ships will visit West Seattle Nov. 26

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships are back again for 2022 and will first visit West Seattle on Nov. 26 with a visit just offshore at Salty's on Alki at 5:35pm. The Dickens Carolers will perform sending Christmas music across the waves.They will move just bit around the Duwamish Head to perform again at Alki Beach Park at 8:35pm.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Mayor visits Hazelwood Elementary

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell visited Hazelwood Elementary School’s fifth-grade class last week to speak about civic government. During the Nov. 4 visit, students in the class — taught by Barbara Bromley — learned about Frizzell’s job responsibilities as mayor and gave their own speeches on what they would do if they were mayor. Students were also given the opportunity to create models of their proposed communities and shared how the cities would run under their leadership.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather

City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
TACOMA, WA

