Rochester, MN

Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection

We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot

This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
5 Wonderful Rochester Airbnbs Perfect for a Romantic Getaway

Five Airbnbs In Rochester, Minnesota for That Quick Romantic Getaway. You'd love to get out of town and go back to when it was just you two and weekends were long and luxurious (even if you didn't know it at the time). But being far away from the kids makes you uncomfortable, especially around the holidays, so how 'bout you stay in town and still get away?
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
