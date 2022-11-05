WASHINGTON (AP) — Amir “Primo” Spears scored 28 points, Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime and Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 on Tuesday night to snap a 21-game losing streak. Coppin State's Nendah Tarke put up a potential game-tying 3 with four seconds left in regulation....

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO