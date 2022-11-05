ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

‘It started with a dare’: Nebraska volleyball prepares for 300th sellout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spent his Tuesday giving a history lesson. The Huskers will play their 300th consecutive sellout game on Friday against Iowa. Cook said the sellout streak started in 2001, when the Huskers still called the Nebraska Coliseum their home. “For...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Casey Thompson's status still uncertain ahead of Nebraska vs. Michigan

LINCOLN — The status of Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains murky ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Michigan. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday that Thompson looks “a lot better” but isn’t throwing in practice. Thompson is at practice and in meetings, and he’s played enough that Whipple feels comfortable Thompson could play on limited practice reps.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?

As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound

While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
LINCOLN, NE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games

The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy