North Platte Telegraph
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Bill Busch: Myles Farmer is a big loss for Nebraska, but Huskers have good backup options
LINCOLN — The suspension of Myles Farmer for a DUI arrest will be a big hit to Nebraska’s secondary, according to defensive coordinator Bill Busch. “Myles made a dramatic improvement in tackling,” Busch said, “Losing him is a big piece of what is going to hurt us.”
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Reading between the lines on Husker QB situation vs. Michigan
Another week, another period of quarterback uncertainty for Nebraska. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Husker football this week. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's availability as football prepares for No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 volleyball hosts Iowa and travels to Ohio State. 1. NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska softball targets pitching in 2023 recruiting cycle
Pitching was clearly a priority for the Nebraska softball team's 2023 cycle. The Huskers on Wednesday formally announced their five-person class, which includes three pitchers and two infielders. The class is headlined by pitcher Emmerson Cope, a Topeka, Kansas, native who is ranked No. 22 nationally by Extra Innings Softball.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility
Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Marques Buford is ready to step up after Myles Farmer's suspension
LINCOLN — Marques Buford insisted on Tuesday his role as Nebraska’s safety hadn’t changed. The suspension of Husker safety Myles Farmer — who organized the defense and led that unit in snaps — says otherwise. That means Buford will be one of the defensive quarterbacks at Michigan Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class
Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Nebraska and Creighton experience similar scares on opening night of college basketball
Baylor Scheierman wanted to let it fly. You could tell he was thinking about it. Creighton’s crowd had just groaned after another St. Thomas 3-pointer found the bottom of the net. The shooter, Brooks Allen, raised his index finger to his mouth, shushing the CHI Health Center crowd. Suddenly, stunningly, the 25-point underdogs from Minnesota held a 57-56 lead with 10 minutes to go. Uhhhh, Jays? No. 9 team in the country? You awake?
North Platte Telegraph
Michigan focused on itself as Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor
Michigan is in the midst of one of the most dominant seasons in college football this year. So much so that it was the only topic asked of coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday. The eighth-year Wolverines coach touched on a variety of subjects with a central theme during a 15-minute session with local media members. The value of running back Blake Corum. Why the team has been so effective in the second half of late. How much he follows results of other top-ranked schools around the country as No. 3 UM (9-0) chases another College Football Playoff berth.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man
Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman saw the reporter approaching, and shook his head. "Dang it," the Silver Hawks head man said. It was the kind of "dang it" that comes when an opportunity slips away. And Southwest had a golden one against Omaha Westside in the Class A quarterfinals. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
North Platte Telegraph
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said. Tucker shot and killed a woman during a...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six) (fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4. (five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Roe the Vote: Pro-choice candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally
Congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks joined other pro-choice candidates, elected officials and Lincoln residents at the Capitol Sunday afternoon in a last-minute attempt to rally voters before Tuesday's election. "We have got to show up," Pansing Brooks said to more than 200 supporters gathered at the foot of the Capitol,...
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
North Platte Telegraph
Hickman woman, 78, has $56,000 in fraudulent checks cashed, sheriff says
A 78-year-old Hickman woman is — at least temporarily — out more than $56,000 after two fraudulent checks purported to be written by her were cashed, according to the Lancaster County sheriff. The First State Bank Nebraska customer called deputies Monday to report the loss, which came in...
