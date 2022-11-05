ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit

The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Reading between the lines on Husker QB situation vs. Michigan

Another week, another period of quarterback uncertainty for Nebraska. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Husker football this week. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's availability as football prepares for No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 volleyball hosts Iowa and travels to Ohio State. 1. NU...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska softball targets pitching in 2023 recruiting cycle

Pitching was clearly a priority for the Nebraska softball team's 2023 cycle. The Huskers on Wednesday formally announced their five-person class, which includes three pitchers and two infielders. The class is headlined by pitcher Emmerson Cope, a Topeka, Kansas, native who is ranked No. 22 nationally by Extra Innings Softball.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility

Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class

Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Nebraska and Creighton experience similar scares on opening night of college basketball

Baylor Scheierman wanted to let it fly. You could tell he was thinking about it. Creighton’s crowd had just groaned after another St. Thomas 3-pointer found the bottom of the net. The shooter, Brooks Allen, raised his index finger to his mouth, shushing the CHI Health Center crowd. Suddenly, stunningly, the 25-point underdogs from Minnesota held a 57-56 lead with 10 minutes to go. Uhhhh, Jays? No. 9 team in the country? You awake?
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Michigan focused on itself as Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor

Michigan is in the midst of one of the most dominant seasons in college football this year. So much so that it was the only topic asked of coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday. The eighth-year Wolverines coach touched on a variety of subjects with a central theme during a 15-minute session with local media members. The value of running back Blake Corum. Why the team has been so effective in the second half of late. How much he follows results of other top-ranked schools around the country as No. 3 UM (9-0) chases another College Football Playoff berth.
ANN ARBOR, MI
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field

The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six) (fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4. (five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Hickman woman, 78, has $56,000 in fraudulent checks cashed, sheriff says

A 78-year-old Hickman woman is — at least temporarily — out more than $56,000 after two fraudulent checks purported to be written by her were cashed, according to the Lancaster County sheriff. The First State Bank Nebraska customer called deputies Monday to report the loss, which came in...
HICKMAN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy