Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Kearney Hub
Casey Thompson's status still uncertain ahead of Nebraska vs. Michigan
LINCOLN — The status of Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains murky ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Michigan. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday that Thompson looks “a lot better” but isn’t throwing in practice. Thompson is at practice and in meetings, and he’s played enough that Whipple feels comfortable Thompson could play on limited practice reps.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Kearney Hub
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect hints at next Husker coach
After all the speculation and months of waiting, did one of the latest Nebraska football recruiting targets end up teasing who the next head coach might be? In doing so, it would appear that quarterback prospect JT Fayard at least has some inside info that the rest of Husker nation would kill to have.
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Kearney Hub
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
nebraskaexaminer.com
The remains of a familiar Capitol peregrine falcon found in Lincoln yard
LINCOLN — A longtime feathered friend of the State Capitol, 19/K, has been confirmed dead. A Lincoln resident recently discovered the remains of a male peregrine falcon in a yard. Nebraska Game and Parks NonGame Bird Program Manager Joel Jorgensen confirmed that it was 19/K, who had been a...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
Comments / 0