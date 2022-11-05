Students at Estes Park High School have been busy rehearsing and preparing for their upcoming production of The Addams Family. In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined. The Addams Family Broadway Musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO