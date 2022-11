Three Northshore high school students were selected to perform with the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honors Ensembles on Nov. 5-6, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. A total of 543 musicians were selected for this honor, representing the top performing high school musicians in the United States. The program is a comprehensive and educational experience, and the 2022 ensembles met under the leadership of top conductors in the field of music education. With assistance from their music teachers and directors during the summer and fall, these exceptional students prepared challenging music that they performed under the leadership of prominent conductors in this annual event.

