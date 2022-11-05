“We would consider and talk,” Giants GM Joe Schoen makes a BIG admission on Odell Beckham Jr’s potential return amidst widespread rumors

Read full article on original website
Travis and Jason Kelce sound off on turf fields: 'Take care of your players, man'
Travis and Jason Kelce used to love playing on turf, but after being in the NFL for more than 20 combined seasons, they have changed their tune.
ESPN
Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
