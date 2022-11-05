ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
therecipecritic.com

Best Ever Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch Apple Pie is the best version of apple pie! Instead of a top crust, you enjoy a sweet crumble topping over a mound of delicious apples. Everyone will agree that this is the best apple pie they've ever had.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
therecipecritic.com

Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

There is no better way to ring in the holidays than this Cranberry Orange Cheesecake. It's infused with a cranberry sauce that takes this dessert to another level, and is sure to be the talk of your party!
gordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
leitesculinaria.com

Cranberry Scones

Cranberry scones drizzled with white chocolate that are flaky and perfectly balanced between tart and sweet, and festive as can be in appearance. Certainly sounds like an ideal Thanksgiving breakfast to us. Adapted...
gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Super Healthy Kids

Homemade Stuffing

This Homemade Stuffing is life changing with chunks of sourdough bread, savory sausage, flavorful herbs, and wrapped in a buttery finish. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this is a side dish everyone will request for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners!. Why We Love This Homemade Stuffing. Stuffing...
mamalikestocook.com

Devil’s Food Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Bake a decadent loaf of devil’s food pumpkin bread with just 3 ingredients – cake mix, pumpkin and chocolate chips. It is really easy to throw together this delicious sweet bread recipe, even if you are short on time. In fact, you may already have the ingredients in...
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHEDDAR RANCH TWICE BAKED POTATOES

Cheddar Ranch Twice-Baked Potatoes are cheesy, flavorful variation on twice baked potatoes! Change up your favorite potato side dish with this simple twist!. Serve up these ranch twice baked potatoes as a dinner side dish or as an appetizer, they are hard to resist so watch how quickly they disappear! From the ranch flavors to the melted cheese, these twice baked cheesy potatoes are a perfect side dish.

