Florida State

Saints activate P.J. Williams off injured reserve, sign 1 and elevate another off practice squad

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints made a series of moves to round out their gameday roster. New Orleans activated defensive back P.J. Williams off injured reserve, signed veteran receiver Kevin White to the 53-man roster off the practice squad and used a standard practice squad elevation to bring up running back Jordan Howard.
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night

Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
Saints vs. Ravens: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Monday night playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-5) Saints 26, Ravens 16: The Saints got their mojo back last week, and the Dome should be rocking for this one. The defense honors the Dome Patrol with another dominant effort.
Why the Pelicans' acquisition of versatile big man Larry Nance Jr. 'was a long time coming'

In his first eight years in the NBA, Larry Nance Jr. was on one team that finished the regular season with a winning record. At the trade deadline in 2018, Nance was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were reshaping their roster around LeBron James. The Cavaliers made it to the Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Later that summer, James bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Saints in for rough offseason after disappointing 2022 campaign

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of tough decisions waiting for them after the 2022 season. Monday's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed how New Orleans has struggled in its first year after Sean Payton. Not having stability at quarterback doesn't help, nor does star wideout Michael Thomas being sidelined with an injury for another season.
