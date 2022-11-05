Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Lamar Jackson surprised young fan with heart condition before Saints' game
BALTIMORE — Before Monday night's game, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, made a young fan's dreams come true. Jackson met with Landon, a young fan from Mississippi with a heart condition. In a video shared on Twitter, Landon hugs Jackson and breaks down in tears. He had no idea he'd...
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
NOLA.com
Saints activate P.J. Williams off injured reserve, sign 1 and elevate another off practice squad
Ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints made a series of moves to round out their gameday roster. New Orleans activated defensive back P.J. Williams off injured reserve, signed veteran receiver Kevin White to the 53-man roster off the practice squad and used a standard practice squad elevation to bring up running back Jordan Howard.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
NOLA.com
Saints defensive stars Pete Werner and Marcus Davenport left the Ravens game with injuries
Little went right for the New Orleans Saints in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, and then the injuries started to mount in the second half. Linebacker Pete Werner entered the injury tent in the third quarter, and was soon after carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.
NOLA.com
Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night
Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
NOLA.com
Big man KJ Williams was the perfect player LSU's Matt McMahon needed to build his first team around
KJ Williams was working out at an NBA predraft camp in late March when he received a phone call from an old friend. One of several stars for a Murray State team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, Williams, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound power forward, had gone to Phoenix after declaring for the NBA draft.
NOLA.com
Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night
Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
NOLA.com
Big night for CJ McCollum and New Orleans Pelicans? Best Bet for Nov. 9
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints can make changes or stay on the road to 6-11 in ‘Derry’s Dime’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 113
Let’s be honest: Can anyone really be all that surprised from the New Orleans Saints’ highly disappointing 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football? If you have been watching – or listening to Dattitude – you shouldn’t be. On a special Tuesday...
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Ravens: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday's game in the Dome
Our staff breaks down how they see Monday night playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-5) Saints 26, Ravens 16: The Saints got their mojo back last week, and the Dome should be rocking for this one. The defense honors the Dome Patrol with another dominant effort.
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson is feeling like himself again, but the Pelicans still have problems
INDIANAPOLIS — In the New Orleans Pelicans’ first back-to-back games of the season last weekend, Zion Williamson looked like someone who was acclimating to playing two NBA games in a 48-hour span for the first time in a while. Williamson checked himself out at unplanned points in both...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints' sense of urgency even higher as they try to flush Ravens loss, prepare for Steelers
Well, at least the New Orleans Saints didn’t beat themselves this time. The Baltimore Ravens did it for them. Sometimes, the other team is just better than you, which was the case Monday night when the Saints lost 27-13 in a game that felt even more lopsided than what the final numbers on the Caesars Superdome scoreboard read.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 10 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored for first time in 4 weeks
After four straight weeks of being an underdog, the New Orleans Saints are favored, and it’s in a very unlikely situation. The Black and Gold are favored in Pittsburgh, albeit by less than a field goal, for the first time since 1993 when the the two teams played at now-demolished Three Rivers Stadium.
NOLA.com
Why the Pelicans' acquisition of versatile big man Larry Nance Jr. 'was a long time coming'
In his first eight years in the NBA, Larry Nance Jr. was on one team that finished the regular season with a winning record. At the trade deadline in 2018, Nance was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were reshaping their roster around LeBron James. The Cavaliers made it to the Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Later that summer, James bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NOLA.com
The Ravens took away the one thing the Saints do well. The rest fell like a house of cards
There are plenty of worthy places to start when looking at where things went wrong for the New Orleans Saints against the Baltimore Ravens — Baltimore controlled the game from start to finish, and just about any random drop in on Monday night’s game would illustrate why. But,...
Yardbarker
Saints in for rough offseason after disappointing 2022 campaign
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of tough decisions waiting for them after the 2022 season. Monday's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed how New Orleans has struggled in its first year after Sean Payton. Not having stability at quarterback doesn't help, nor does star wideout Michael Thomas being sidelined with an injury for another season.
