Las Cruces, NM

MDC
3d ago

Oh she sure will get out the vote and inspire more to vote against her. Remember she was the second to last governor to mandate mask wearing. Her actions were tyrannical. Never forget those two years and how she governed, recklessly and capriciously.

uncle donkey
3d ago

She was probably down there looking for wieners to grab. She probably grab all of them in Santa Fe

KVIA

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wins second term

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve a second term after winning the race against Republican Mark Ronchetti. Grisham has been in office since 2019. She helped guide the state through the pandemic for most of her first term in office. Ronchetti, a former TV...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 8:40 p.m.

8:36 p.m.: In the race for U.S. Representative in New Mexico's Dist. 2, Challenger Gabe Vasquez (D) has a lead over incumbent Yvette Herrel (R). Vasquez is at 55% of the vote, and Herrell has 45%. 8:36 p.m.: In the race for New Mexico Governor, incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
LAS CRUCES, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day

Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
HOBBS, NM
thecentersquare.com

How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

