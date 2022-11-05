Read full article on original website
MDC
3d ago
Oh she sure will get out the vote and inspire more to vote against her. Remember she was the second to last governor to mandate mask wearing. Her actions were tyrannical. Never forget those two years and how she governed, recklessly and capriciously.
Reply(2)
11
uncle donkey
3d ago
She was probably down there looking for wieners to grab. She probably grab all of them in Santa Fe
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wins second term
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve a second term after winning the race against Republican Mark Ronchetti. Grisham has been in office since 2019. She helped guide the state through the pandemic for most of her first term in office. Ronchetti, a former TV...
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
KRQE News 13
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
KOAT 7
New Mexico 2022 election results: Governor, congressional seats and more
Polls have closed for Tuesday’s Election Day in New Mexico. Voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Click the links below for in-depth election results for your county and other statewide offices. GOVERNOR | U.S. HOUSE | STATEWIDE...
KRQE News 13
Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor’s race
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Republican Mark Ronchetti has conceded in New Mexico’s governor race. His campaign team expected the race to be close, but the spread was too great to overcome in the end. Ronchetti gave his concession speech saying the result was becoming clear. “The reality is,...
KVIA
The race for New Mexico’s second Congressional district remains too close to call
UPDATE: (7:43 a.m.) -- Gabe Vasquez still holds a slight lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell. According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's website, all precincts have now been reported showing Vasquez with a lead of more than 1,015 votes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The seat for representing New...
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 8:40 p.m.
8:36 p.m.: In the race for U.S. Representative in New Mexico's Dist. 2, Challenger Gabe Vasquez (D) has a lead over incumbent Yvette Herrel (R). Vasquez is at 55% of the vote, and Herrell has 45%. 8:36 p.m.: In the race for New Mexico Governor, incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)...
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
KOAT 7
Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham make final push to Election Day
Election Day is around the corner, and the race for New Mexico's governor is coming to an end. It may be the most contentious race on the ballot this election season. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti are making their final push for Nov. 8. Months of...
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke loses race to Governor Greg Abbott, ends election day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke will end his Election Day in El Paso Tuesday. The O'Rourke campaign will be hosting an Election Night watch party at 6:30 p.m. at the Epic Railyard Event Center in south-central. O'Rourke also visited several polling sites throughout...
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Statewide Office, Amendment, and Bond Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for all statewide offices, amendments and bonds on the ballot.
pinonpost.com
NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day
Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election Day, Empty frat house fire, CABQ bus program could end
Take a look at Tuesday's top stories!
KOAT 7
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
thecentersquare.com
How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
Comments / 9