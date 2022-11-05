Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
Pete Carroll hints that Russell Wilson was resistant to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Labeled as Massive Bust Thus Far
The Arizona Cardinals opted not to pay Chandler Jones. Halfway through the season, Bleacher Report says they made the right move.
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
Joe Haden Signs One-Day Contract to Retire With Browns
The former NFL cornerback ended his career in Cleveland where it all started in 2010.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals fall further behind in NFC West with loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals knew the opportunity ahead of them entering Sunday. With three division games in a row starting with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, Arizona had the chance to make strides in the race. Sunday was a setback, as the Cardinals (3-6) fell 31-21 at home vs. Seattle (6-3)...
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as...
D-backs RHP prospect Justin Martinez stands out in Fall Stars Game
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a hit in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game, the All-Star Game equivalent for the Arizona Fall League. Martinez was the only D-backs prospect to perform, and he did his job in a 9-3 win for the National League. The...
D-backs decline option for RHP Ian Kennedy, will enter free agency
The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined their end of a $4 million mutual option for right-handed reliever Ian Kennedy, the team announced Tuesday. The story was first reported by AZCentral’s Nick Piecoro. Kennedy will turn 38 next month and is coming off of one of the worst seasons in his...
Report: Suns F Cam Johnson out 1-2 months after meniscus surgery
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday in his right knee to remove part of his meniscus, and the timeline for a return to the court is one to two months, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. On the long end of that time frame, he could return a week...
Arizona Cardinals’ continuity at OL strained by injuries along the interior
TEMPE — The start to Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Lecitus Smith’s NFL career has been slower than most. Having seen just eight offensive snaps and some special teams work over two games played ahead of Week 9, the chances of seeing the field in an expanded role against the Seattle Seahawks were slim.
Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
Karel Vejmelka sharp in goal, Arizona Coyotes beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. Crouse opened...
D-backs resolve Zach Davies’ mutual option, RHP set to become free agent
The MLB Players Association announced RHP Zach Davies resolved his option with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday and will become a free agent. Davies finished the year with a 2-5 record, 4.09 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 27 games played. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract last offseason and will receive a $250,000 buyout through his mutual option for 2023.
Chris Paul out for Suns vs. T-Wolves due to right heel injury
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is listed as out for Wednesday’s matchup in Minnesota against the Timberwolves due to a sore right heel. The severity of Paul’s injury was unknown. Paul came out midway through the second quarter Monday in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after...
3 Trade Ideas For Suns After Cam Johnson Injury News
Some events are seismic, same in the NBA. They’re the type of events that make people say “this changes everything”. The dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invention of the printing press. The first slicing of a loaf of bread. These are events that changed the world.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0