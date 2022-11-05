Read full article on original website
WTHI
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
WTHI
Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
WTHI
Chocolate Walk is back!
Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!. Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk.
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
WTHI
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
WTHI
National Adoption Month at the Terre Haute Children's Museum
November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country. Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
WTHI
Candles Holocaust Museum honors Walter Sommers with virtual memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together to honor a very special man on Sunday. The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a virtual memorial in honor of Walter Sommers. Sommers was a long-time friend and docent of Candles. He was also a U.S. veteran and a Holocaust survivor.
vincennespbs.org
Plans for Lester Square skate park move forward
One Vincennes feature will soon get an update and officials want your input. The Vincennes Park and Recreation Department says its moving forward on the new skate park at Lester Square. Officials plan to hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at City Hall. The meeting will take place...
WTHI
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
travelawaits.com
This Southern Indiana Resort Is Perfect For A Festive Holiday Weekend Getaway — Why You’ll Love It
The holidays are upon us and if you’re feeling like you need a weekend festive getaway to get you in the spirit, one of the Midwest’s most prestigious hotels has just the experience for you. French Lick Resort in southern Indiana has special holiday events for everyone in your family.
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
WTHI
Early voting wraps up in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here. The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting. Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote. The Vigo County clerk's office said they had...
wbiw.com
Fox Construction of Bloomington awarded bid for new Bedford Police Department construction
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission awarded the bid for construction of the new police station to Fox Construction from Bloomington Thursday. The new building will allow for growth, expansion and address safety concerns, increasing from 7,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet. The bid from Fox Construction was...
This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN, might be the ideal destination. Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes...
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
