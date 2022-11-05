ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Chocolate Walk is back!

Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!. Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk.
CLAY CITY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WTHI

Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTWO/WAWV

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

National Adoption Month at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country. Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
vincennespbs.org

Plans for Lester Square skate park move forward

One Vincennes feature will soon get an update and officials want your input. The Vincennes Park and Recreation Department says its moving forward on the new skate park at Lester Square. Officials plan to hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at City Hall. The meeting will take place...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Early voting wraps up in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here. The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting. Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote. The Vigo County clerk's office said they had...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy