Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WBBJ
Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended. Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73. Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WBBJ
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
actionnews5.com
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
WBBJ
What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials. “We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make Change
Emergency room physician calls on voters to elect candidates who will keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe" Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician in Nashville, said today she is calling voters and asking them to help elect policymakers who will vote to keep Tennesseans "healthy and safe."
radionwtn.com
Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time
Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all Clarksville races, plus governor and Congress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Election results were delayed as voters remained in a long line at Woodlawn Elementary for over an hour past 7 p.m. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 7-13
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Faith & Family Night (Jackson) City of Jackson to raise new flag at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Freed-Hardeman University Homecoming Week (Henderson – through Saturday) Tuesday,...
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Comments / 0