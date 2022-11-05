ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives

JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended. Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73. Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials. “We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time

Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee: Nov. 7-13

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Faith & Family Night (Jackson) City of Jackson to raise new flag at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Freed-Hardeman University Homecoming Week (Henderson – through Saturday) Tuesday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE

