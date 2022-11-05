Occasionally, an automaker comes up with something that is a game-changer for the industry. It seems BMW might be the next manufacturer to do so as it is working towards becoming the first legacy carmaker to sell its models directly and not through independent dealerships. This will allow the Bavarian manufacturer to completely change the way vehicles are being sold to the public. BMW’s Finance Chief, Nicolas Peter shared with the German magazine, Muenchner Merkur and later reported by Reuters that the brand is working towards selling cars directly to consumers as early as 2024, and there are a few potential ways this could change the purchasing process and the automotive industry in general.

5 HOURS AGO