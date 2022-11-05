Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Solid-State Batteries Are The Future Of The Type R, Says Honda CEO
Among the most praised performance cars worldwide, the Civic Type R moniker has a place, and the FL5 generation brings a lot of changes - more power, better driving dynamics, and a sleeker aesthetic. However, the current generation Type R could be the final iteration of the performance car with an ICE under the hood. Honda officials have already started thinking about the electric vehicle, which will be a suitable replacement. A report from The Drive confirms the next-gen Civic Type R will pack more advanced battery technology, which will charge faster, be more efficient, produce less heat, and even make the car lightweight.
Top Speed
What If This China-Bound Honda e:N2 Concept Is The Future Of Honda’s Global EV Portfolio?
After introducing the U.S.-bound Prologue electric SUV, Honda debuted a new EV prototype at the Fifth China International Import Expo named the e:N2 Concept, as a part of its e:N Series models, which will be sold exclusively in China. The concept looks far sleeker than the relatively mundane Prologue, and it should compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The e:N2 will hit production sometime in 2027, which means Honda has a considerable amount of time to fine-tune the car.
Top Speed
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
Top Speed
The Honda Prologue Won’t Drive Any Differently From The Chevrolet Blazer EV
Honda and General Motors announced in 2020 that the two companies are collaborating on their future electric vehicle (EV) development plans. One of the first cars from this partnership is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will serve as one of the brand's most affordable compact crossover EVs. On the other end of the partnership is the recently-unveiled Honda Prologue. Thus, you might expect this Honda crossover EV to, well, drive like a Honda. But alas, that won't be the case.
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
Top Speed
Meet The World's First All-Electric Life-Size LEGO Vehicle
When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, it took the world by storm. It wasn't the first all-electric truck by any means, but it was the first all-electric truck built on a vehicle with a huge tradition behind it, and that helped a lot. In fact, Ford received so many preorders for the F-150 Lightning that it had to stop accepting new ones at one point during the summer. But now deliveries have finally started, and the first customers can already enjoy their electric trucks. And while some get to drive them, others get to have a lot of fun building full-sized replicas of the truck, all from LEGO pieces.
Top Speed
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vs Bolt EUV - Which One Should You Go For?
Chevrolet has updated the pricing of its electric vehicles, making the Bolt EV and its sibling, the Bolt EUV, the cheapest electric cars you can buy in the U.S. Both offerings now come below the $30,000 mark, a feat only matched by the Nissan Leaf in the segment. But, which one should you buy - the sleeker Bolt EV or the more crossover-ish, larger Bolt EUV? Let's explore the advantages and disadvantages of the two models, so you can make a better-informed decision when springing for your new EV purchase.
Top Speed
Could A Tesla-Style Sales Model Mean The End Of Insane Dealer Markups For BMW?
Occasionally, an automaker comes up with something that is a game-changer for the industry. It seems BMW might be the next manufacturer to do so as it is working towards becoming the first legacy carmaker to sell its models directly and not through independent dealerships. This will allow the Bavarian manufacturer to completely change the way vehicles are being sold to the public. BMW’s Finance Chief, Nicolas Peter shared with the German magazine, Muenchner Merkur and later reported by Reuters that the brand is working towards selling cars directly to consumers as early as 2024, and there are a few potential ways this could change the purchasing process and the automotive industry in general.
Top Speed
Toyota 1JZ vs 2JZ - Picking The Best Engine Swap
Among the many engines Toyota has built, two stand out. Both of them were conceived in the early 1990s and would go on to power some of the most recognizable Japanese cars ever made. We are talking about the 1JZ and 2JZ engines. Although the technology behind them is now over 30 years old, they are still some of the most popular engines used in builds - like this 2JZ-swapped Dodge Charger, for example. While it's true that the 1JZ and 2JZ differ in displacement (2.5-liters vs. 3.0-liters, respectively), there's a lot more than displacement that separates these two iconic engines.
Top Speed
Here's Proof That The Porsche 718 Is Better Than The BMW M4 CSL
Since its official launch earlier in 2022, the M4 CSL has enjoyed a lot of attention from media. Just recently, the guys over Motorsport Magazine put the sports car on the drag track against the 911 GT3 Touring. Just before that, it had to prove itself against the 911 GT3. Now, the same guys over Motorsport Magazine are back with a new video showing the M4 CSL on the Magny-Cours Circuit. They wanted to see how fast the car was and how good it will do compared to other cars they tested in the past. The result was, of course, full of surprises!
Top Speed
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport
One of the last manufacturers you would expect to produce an off-roader is Honda. The brand is more famous for reliable family and city cars and not so much for its SUVs, which in most cases tend to be crossovers. However, after many years of the same old, Honda has come out with the all-new 2023 Pilot Trailsport. It is the largest and most off-road capable SUV the brand has ever produced. It features comfortable seating for a large family, Honda’s largest engine under the hood, and plenty of tech that increases its off-road abilities beyond those of a normal crossover. Here's all you need to know about it.
Top Speed
Through The Years: The Remarkable History Of Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield shares a birth year with Indian Motorcycles, but, unlike Indian, the company has been building motorcycles continuously ever since. Up to the 1970s, production took place in both England and India, but, after the UK arm of Royal Enfield ceased to exist, Enfield India continued production of the famous Bullet model in 350cc and 500cc, and it continues to this day, alongside an expanding range of models.
Top Speed
1016 Industries Makes The Lamborghini Urus S Even More Appealing
With Lamborghini unveiling both the Urus Performante and the Urus S in the past months, exotic tuners have a lot more to play with. So far we’ve only seen a lot of updated examples of the Urus, but prepare yourself for an abundance of modified Performante and S models. Los Angeles-based 1016 Industries is the first one to join the party, and it just offered us a preview of its new Vision 2.0 body kit, a series of modifications that completely transforms the look the Urus S.
Top Speed
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Top Speed
The Much-awaited 2023 Ducati Scrambler Is Out, And It’s Better Than Ever
After six crisp new unveils, we’re finally at the last Ducati World Premiere of 2022, and it’s probably the most exciting one for most of us (from an affordability point of view). The newest version of Ducati’s most affordable motorcycle - the Scrambler 800 - has arrived, and it features plenty of updates, all catered to help it break more sales milestones.
Top Speed
2023 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron 50 Quattro: A New SUV That Hits The EV Sweet Spot
In 2019, Audi introduced the brand's first fully electric vehicle – the e-tron SUV – and within the next 3 years, it expects at least one-third of its portfolio in the U.S. to be electric. The new Audi Q4 begins the next phase of Audi’s EV master plan by being positioned as a more affordable, volume model introducing a younger shopper to the e-tron lineup.
Top Speed
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Top Speed
Here's How Maserati Could Take The Same Journey As Porsche
With the IPO of Porsche, the Volkswagen Group was able to kill two birds with one stone. On the one hand, the Porsche subsidiary had been pushing for more independence within the group for years, which has now been achieved. Secondly, Volkswagen was able to book almost $10 billion dollars in revenue with the IPO, which will now benefit the technological transformation of the entire Group and thus secure the long-term stability of the company. Porsche's stock market success could therefore now attract an imitator. According to Automotive News, Stellantis is planning an IPO of its subsidiary Maserati.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Ambitious Plans For The Future
In addition to the limited-edition 33 Stradale-style sports car set to debut, Alfa Romeo has other big plans for the future. Three more new models are to be launched by 2026, all of which will be available in purely electric form. In addition, the Italian brand plans to remain active in motorsport even after the end of its partnership with Sauber in Formula 1.
Top Speed
Zeekr 009 Cures The Minivan Blues With Over 500 Horsepower And Wild Styling
For many enthusiasts, or even just people who enjoy driving, the minivan is one of the most hated styles of vehicle because they are traditionally bland and built for pragmaticism over driver engagement. To many, Minivans represent the end of the fun part of people’s lives, even if they have become more capable for daily use, primed for modifications for van living, or with better and fresher appearances. While there are some vans that are fun and quirky, the consensus is that they are soulless and boring, but is that entirely true?
Comments / 0