Boston, MA

Boston's Robert Williams III reportedly on track for 8-to-12 week return timetable

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Fans of starting Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III will be happy to hear that the Texas A&M alum is on track to return in his original 8-to-12 week timeline according to recent reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Per the Globe reporter, “Williams remains right on schedule” to return to action with the Celtics despite concerns about the plasma-rich platelet injection Timelord received roughly two weeks past.

One of the most important players on Boston’s roster on both ends of the court, that the Celtics have been able to maintain a good record to start their 2022-23 NBA season without Williams has been an encouraging sign. A sign of the growth of this team, the development of its rotation players, and the ability of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla to lead this team.

If the best-case scenario for Timelord’s return plays out (and it likely will not given the caution they are proceeding with), we could see Williams back on the court as soon as Boston’s tilt with the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 19.

We would expect the Boston big man to be eased back against a less challenging foe on a night where fellow frontcourt star Al Horford would be taking the night off, such as the second half of a pair of back-to-back contests.

The Nov. 28 tilt against the Charlotte Hornets stands out on the early end of such a range of options, and the Dec. 13 contest against the Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps the more probable such option.

