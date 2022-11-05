Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
Herald & Review
What's on the ballot in Macon County
DECATUR — It’s Election Day in Macon County. And while there are a host of races up and down the ballot, there are just two countywide races for local voters to decide. The one garnering the most attention is for Macon County circuit judge. That race is between Republican Shane Mendenhall and Democrat Andrew Weatherford.
Herald & Review
Prohibition ends in Macon County's South Wheatland Township
MACON — During an Election Day watch party Tuesday night, Julie Butler brought out some of the products she and her husband Paul plan to sell when they open the Macon Mead and Winery. “We’ve been watching TV and looking at the website,” she said. “And we’ve been drinking...
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat Dinner on Thanksgiving in Champaign-Urbana
Where you can eat out or order in your Thanksgiving dinner in Champaign-Urbana. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so if you’d like to skip cooking in the kitchen, Champaign and Urbana have a whole bunch of great dine-in or carryout options for your family’s Thanksgiving table. We...
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
Herald & Review
Blowout: Forreston delivers statement win over Decatur St. Teresa 34-10
Decatur St. Teresa got no credit and no consideration from Forreston, which slammed the door 34-10 in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on October 29, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Chester in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
Herald & Review
Carrollton tacks win on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12
Carrollton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12 in Illinois high school football on November 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used to the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
Herald & Review
Scherer reelected to 96th House seat
DECATUR — Following an election season dominated by debate over Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, incumbent State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, has won reelection over her opponent in the race for the 96th Illinois House District. With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Scherer defeating political newcomer...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
25newsnow.com
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
WAND TV
State's Attorney's Office: Use of force in Decatur officer-involved shooting "necessary"
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded. The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
nowdecatur.com
Power In Pumps hosts its’ fourth annual conference
November 5, 2022- Women from the Decatur community, as well as surrounding areas, gathered at the Decatur Club for the 2022 Power In Pumps Conference. Mia Jackson Tyus, founder of Power In Pumps, has seen her baby (Power In Pumps) at its highest and lowest moments. Power In Pumps is six years old, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the fourth in person conference. Jackson has been dreaming of the day where she and her fellow women could be in person.
Herald & Review
Former Decatur high school student sentenced for death threat
DECATUR — A former student who sent a Snapchat message saying “Eisenhower High School will die along with every staff member” was sentenced to 24 months probation on Wednesday. Casey N. Garner, now aged 21, had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She was also sentenced to 40...
southernillinoisnow.com
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Comments / 0