Mental focus helps bolster Billings West's confidence ahead of state tournament
BILLINGS- Billings West volleyball is dialed in. Over the weekend in Great Falls, the Golden Bears outlasted their crosstown rivals, Billings Senior in four sets to claim the Eastern AA divisional crown. That sets up West as the top seed from the East at the Class AA state tournament which begins on Thursday.
Carroll star, Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton named Cascade Offensive Player of the Year
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College senior midfielder/forward and Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Year by the league Monday. A captain for the Fighting Saints who picked up four conference player of the week awards this season, Stapleton tallied 12...
Energetic elementary crowd fuels MSUB women against Montana Tech
BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.
Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations. A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023. “Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,”...
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
Winter Storm This Week
For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale
I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t appear to dampen voters’ spirits, results seemed to match the slower place as less than 15% of votes were tallied by 11 p.m. About the only race that seemed to be definitive was a little covered constitutional […] The post Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana attorney returns home to Billings to run local elections
It's a position that has recently been thrust into the spotlight with some elections officials and volunteers around the country facing harassment and violence.
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
First returns from Yellowstone County released
The unofficial results show Rosendale with 51 percent of Yellowstone County's vote. Independent Gary Buchanan of Billings had nearly 26 percent, while Democrat Penny Ronning had almost 22 percent.
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
