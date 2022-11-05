ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Energetic elementary crowd fuels MSUB women against Montana Tech

BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations. A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023. “Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,”...
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Winter Storm This Week

For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale

I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain

The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t appear to dampen voters’ spirits, results seemed to match the slower place as less than 15% of votes were tallied by 11 p.m. About the only race that seemed to be definitive was a little covered constitutional […] The post Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy