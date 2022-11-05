Read full article on original website
Week 8: Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Welcome dear friends. l hope you enjoyed your Strictly show last week - with the scoring straight from Fantasy Island. I adore Hamza but imho that dance was an 8 at best and how Anton could find it funny to ignore Helen's faux pas to me, makes a mockery of the competition - the ridiculous '10' he awarded, saw her tie with Kym - instead of being 1 point below - and when the voting is so tight such a 'tie' could make all the difference between a Bottom 2 appearance and narrowly avoiding the dance off. All of the blood. sweat and tears in training - the scoring is making a mockery of the Show.
Ellie Taylor a potential finalist?
Could we be getting another popular duffer in the final since Dr Pamela. Seems very likely with Ellie's millions of fans on social media and charismatic stage presence. Ellie T. isn't a natural dancer, but she's certainly not a 'duffer'. Your pathetic "anti-Ellie Taylor" fixation is getting beyond tedious. However...
Which partner do you watch? (the return)
When one of the couples is dancing, which partner fo you watch? (The long-awaited, or not-awaited-at-all...) Someone else (specify if you wish :) ) Gawd. I’m not skilled enough to watch both. Have to rewatch many times to see different things. Honestly don’t know who I watch in real...
Ellie's gone, who's for the chop now?
Molly might receive a bounceback. Is it Tony's time now? What about the Ellie T, she seems to have support?. Will v Tyler this weekend i reckon. Will v Tyler this weekend i reckon. You have been saying for the last five weeks. I still think Will is good until...
Ant and Dec should replace Claudia and Tess
Claudia and Tess have become stale and boring, they don't have banter, and they say the same thing time and time again. Claudia used to be witty and now she is a bore. As for Tess? Oh dear, a wooden mess!! The only presenters that can make SCD FUN and alive are Ant and Dec. They will be better at engaging with the dancers and pro I can imagine the banter between them and Tony, Hamza, and the others.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
Italia 90: When Football Changed Forever
The 2nd part is on now but it's just more of the same from part 1, just focusing on the hooliganism. There's also a series on the subject on Sky this week, let's hope this focuses on the actual football. This is interesting but it misses the point as very...
Boy George to win!
This man is too much of an icon not to win this series. Culture Club are amazing and Karma Chamaeleon is one of the best songs ever made!. Do they really want to hurt him or do they really want to make him cry. He is no going to win....
Levi Davis missing
Rugby player Levis Davis of Try Star from Celebrity X Factor, has not been seen since the 29th of October. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20349551/missing-rugby-player-levi-davis-police-search-barcelona/. I really hope he's okay but considering the circumstances I do fear the worst. 💔🙏 I hope he's found safe.
Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl – and shares sweet name
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Wilson, recently seen in Netflix comedy Senior Year, posted an adorable picture of baby Royce Lillian aka Roycie. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,...
Bill Treacher has died (Arthur Fowler in EastEnders)
BBC News reporting this just now. Actor Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92, his family has confirmed. Treacher was one of the first actors to be cast in the BBC One soap, appearing in the first episode in February 1985. In a statement, his...
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jack lashes out again when he makes a discovery about Amy, while Alfie is held hostage by a masked gunman and Whitney grows closer to Zack. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sam gets a warning from...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
Corrie 07/11/22: Seeing Red
Which character from Classic Corrie, if any, would you like to see return to the cobbles?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for...
EastEnders' Ravi makes bombshell admission over Suki's arrest
EastEnders spoilers follow. Ravi has stunned his family in EastEnders with a revelation over Suki's arrest. Over the last week, Ravi and his partner Nina have been grassing on Suki in order to frame her for the murder of Ranveer. Tuesday's (November 8) episode featured Suki once again being questioned...
Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley makes shock decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Nick Tilsley has made a shocking decision over drug boss Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. The soap is currently airing an issue-based storyline on restorative justice as Sam seeks to forgive Harvey for his mother's death. Viewers will remember that Harvey is currently serving time in...
Anybody think Owen is coming across a lot like Joey Essex who also appeared on Im a Celebrity
He is so just like him where he comes across as not knowing a lot. He certainly does remind me a lot like Joey Essex the way he came across as being daft but was he like that for real or it was all just an act. And i think Owen is maybe playing the same game.
Emmerdale: Amy and Kyle
I thought the scenes between both of them were great this evening. I know Amy as a character has been unpopular since the Frank storyline but I am starting to enjoy the character and think Natalie Ann Jamison has been fantastic too!. Little Kyle broke my heart, I know people...
Linda & Shirley’s frenemy relationship
I’m glad they’re exploring this more now it looks like Linda is genuinely here to stay. Two of the best actresses in the show and in my opinion two of the strongest female characters. I love this too. It really demonstrates how they both love mick and see...
Replace Olivia
One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will already be known to some of the British audience, they can save on the airfare and would be like for like on the reality tv show background front. One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will...
