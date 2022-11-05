Read full article on original website
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 4 - November 9 - 9pm - ITV1
And in case you missed the worst kept secret ever, and indeed fingers crossed everywhere doesn't descend into politics talk and bad tempers as long as these two are in. And before they officially go in there, they will face a trial and the teaser of said trial will be posted later today. Just hope ITV know what they are doing putting Hancock in there knowing how potentially divisive and bad tempered it could get inside and outside.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas hits out at rude comment about Dancing with the Stars pro son
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has condemned a cruel tweet aimed at her son Mark. On the current series of Dancing with the Stars, which streams on Disney+, pro choreographer Mark continues to compete with partner Charli D'Amelio, yet one social media user spoke unpleasantly about the couple after the latest episode.
DWTS host Tyra Banks dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella for making major flub on live TV
DANCING With The Stars host Tyra Banks has been dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev's wife, Nikki Bella, for making a major mistake on live TV. She noticeably mispronounced the pro's last name after saying she messed up other's names last week. On Monday's episode of DWTS, host Alfonso Ribeiro threw...
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Slam Serene Russell for Tweeting Complaints About the Twist
Many 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans can't get behind Serene Russell's tweets regarding the new twist. Here's what she wrote.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Why the Twist Didn’t Apply to Michael Allio
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby weren't separated during the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 twist. How did the couple get away unscathed?
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sarah Hamrick Shares Why She Suddenly Left the Beach
Here's why Sarah Hamrick suddenly left 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?
Justin Glaze returns to the beach after getting eliminated in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Does he find love? Here are spoilers.
Anybody think Owen is coming across a lot like Joey Essex who also appeared on Im a Celebrity
He is so just like him where he comes across as not knowing a lot. He certainly does remind me a lot like Joey Essex the way he came across as being daft but was he like that for real or it was all just an act. And i think Owen is maybe playing the same game.
Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London's O2 Arena
Comedian Peter Kay has revealed he will perform a monthly residency at London's O2 arena, starting on 16 December until 18 November 2023. It follows this week's announcement of his first UK tour in 12 years, which was lacking any dates in the capital. Kay has been absent from the...
Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl – and shares sweet name
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Wilson, recently seen in Netflix comedy Senior Year, posted an adorable picture of baby Royce Lillian aka Roycie. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,...
Ant and Dec should replace Claudia and Tess
Claudia and Tess have become stale and boring, they don't have banter, and they say the same thing time and time again. Claudia used to be witty and now she is a bore. As for Tess? Oh dear, a wooden mess!! The only presenters that can make SCD FUN and alive are Ant and Dec. They will be better at engaging with the dancers and pro I can imagine the banter between them and Tony, Hamza, and the others.
Charlene White - Loose Women
Watching last night I think George has got Charlene spot on with his Bossy Boots comment. I noticed that she is at the fore front of everything. She was first into camp, heading up the cooking, being very vocal. Noticed how she has aligned herself to Mike Tindall. Having seen her on Loose Women not at all surprised she is behaving like this. It’s always her opinion that matters and watch out if you do not agree with her. Fireworks could erupt at anytime especially as they get tired and hungry 💥💥💥
Olivia Attwood quits
Daily Star has reported that Olivia Attwood as quit already: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/breaking-olivia-attwood-quits-im-28428332. I doubt it, they'll probably continue with 9 for now and then 11 when the extra two join. Any idea why? She seemed to be quite game and handling it well from what they showed last night. doctorwhofancal wrote:...
Emmerdale reveals chaos for Vinny at Liv's final send-off
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle has been struggling with the loss of his one true love Liv, ever since she tragically died in the 50th anniversary week storm. But her send-off descending into chaos might actually end up being the thing that gets him on the track to feeling better.
Katya and Tony
(Perhaps this belongs in the appreciation attic, but I've never mastered the secret knock...) Could anyone other than Katya have achieved what she's achieved with Tony this season?. The woman is a complete nutcase and genius - with nerves, and core, of steel. Probably not. D'oh thats two words! -...
Day 3: Favourite Campmate
I know there is a poll already out there but that was made pre-show and now Olivia had to withdraw, it will be interesting to see where it stands. Another one will be made after the 2 new arrivals (tomorrow night?) Day 3: Favourite Campmate 94 votes. Babatúndé Aléshé...
