Watching last night I think George has got Charlene spot on with his Bossy Boots comment. I noticed that she is at the fore front of everything. She was first into camp, heading up the cooking, being very vocal. Noticed how she has aligned herself to Mike Tindall. Having seen her on Loose Women not at all surprised she is behaving like this. It’s always her opinion that matters and watch out if you do not agree with her. Fireworks could erupt at anytime especially as they get tired and hungry 💥💥💥

1 DAY AGO