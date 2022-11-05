Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Defense leads Lehigh women’s basketball to win over Stonehill in season opener
The Lehigh women’s basketball team secured their first victory in their season opener at Stabler Arena after beating Stonehill 60-43 on Nov. 7. After serving as the team’s associate head coach since 2019, coach Addie Micir got her first victory in her new role as head coach. Micir...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh field hockey to face Delaware in first ever NCAA tournament game
The Lehigh’s women’s field hockey team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program’s history off the heels of its second Patriot League title. Coach Caitlin Dallmeyer said she is proud of her team for making it to this part of the season.
thebrownandwhite.com
Syracuse’s height overwhelms Lehigh men’s basketball in season opener
Syracuse’s dominant interior presence proved too much for Lehigh in the men’s basketball team opener. Syracuse won 90-72 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. This was Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 999th win of his career. The Mountain Hawks kept the first half competitive, scoring the...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh field hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game
Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19. Kahn is one of 38 players to be...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh students, Bethlehem residents join crucial midterm action at polls
Lehigh students and Bethlehem residents cast their votes at one of four local polling locations in the Nov. 8 midterm election. These voters will elect a new U.S. senator, Pennsylvania’s next governor, a representative in the House and a state senator. Pennsylvania is widely understood to be a crucial...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
thebrownandwhite.com
The Brown and White Weekly: 11/06/22
News associate Liana Secondino runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below. With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Liana Secondino. Sheetz is coming to town!. Sheetz is a convenience store that offers fast...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
FBI agent who took down Allentown mayor tells Penn State students how he did it
Scott Curtis’ hard work investigating corruption in Allentown and Reading can be followed on his own hand-written map, a diagram of a huge pay-to-play scheme scrawled on pieces of taped together computer paper. It started with Curtis’ boss at the FBI telling him to flesh out rumors and stories...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
