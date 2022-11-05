ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Syracuse’s height overwhelms Lehigh men’s basketball in season opener

Syracuse’s dominant interior presence proved too much for Lehigh in the men’s basketball team opener. Syracuse won 90-72 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. This was Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 999th win of his career. The Mountain Hawks kept the first half competitive, scoring the...
SYRACUSE, NY
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh field hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game

Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19. Kahn is one of 38 players to be...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh students, Bethlehem residents join crucial midterm action at polls

Lehigh students and Bethlehem residents cast their votes at one of four local polling locations in the Nov. 8 midterm election. These voters will elect a new U.S. senator, Pennsylvania’s next governor, a representative in the House and a state senator. Pennsylvania is widely understood to be a crucial...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Brown and White Weekly: 11/06/22

News associate Liana Secondino runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below. With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Liana Secondino. Sheetz is coming to town!. Sheetz is a convenience store that offers fast...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy