ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season marked some interesting history for the current postseason model. For the first time in the history of the CFP rankings since its inception in 2015, neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6. In the first CFP rankings...
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
Clemson will be without a veteran pass-rush specialist for the remainder of the season. TCI has confirmed that defensive end Xavier Thomas is out for the rest of the 2022 campaign due to his foot (...)
Notre Dame's bowl projections following the win over Clemson are all over the place
Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
It has been a while since Alabama and Clemson were not top-four teams in a College Football Playoff rankings. We need to prepare ourselves to live in a world where Alabama and Clemson are probably not going to make the College Football Playoff. Since the postseason format’s inception during the...
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
Clemson University Launches New School as Nation Invests $1.2 Trillion in Infrastructure
Clemson University has announced that it has named a director for a new school that brings together its civil engineering, environmental engineering and Earth sciences talent to help clear a path for seamless collaboration that leads to high-impact research and transformative educational experiences. Jesus M. de la Garza stepped down...
Extreme kayaking on North Carolina's Green Narrows draws thousands of spectators
The only way to watch the Green Race kayak race in person is to hike down a two-mile steep ravine - a trek so strenuous that it parallels the vertical waterfalls the kayakers embark in.
Watch: Bride jokingly blows dust off vows during ceremony as 15-year relationship finally leads to wedding
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. - This wedding was a long time coming, and the bride made sure everyone knew it. As Christie Jefferies and her groom, Byron, stood before their guests at their October wedding in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she had a surprise in store when it came time for the couple to exchange their vows.
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”
A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
