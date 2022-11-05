Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral
In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods Caddying For His Son Goes Viral
Tiger Woods is filling an unfamiliar role on the golf course this week: caddie. Woods is on the bag for his son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Charlie is 1-under through 13 holes at today's first round. Tiger and Charlie have golfed together...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Tom Watson, former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade terminate marriage after three months
Tom Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade announced their engagement in May and were soon after married in July. Just a few months later, it appears the couple has separated. Watson and Wade – who have known each other for 15 years – said their vows before traveling...
Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement
Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it. "Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'" This will be a fun one. Who's excited?. We...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU. After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."
Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving
A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend
Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married. Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.
Grayson Allen's Wife, Morgan, Reveals Why She Stopped Playing Soccer
Morgan Reid Allen, the wife of NBA guard Grayson Allen, has not played in the NWSL since 2020 due to injury. Recently, Reid Allen revealed a gut-wrenching update on her two-plus years dealing with a hip issue that went undiagnosed for some time. Despite months of pain and discomfort and trips to several different doctors, Reid Allen was unable to find an answer as to what was afflicting her.
GolfWRX
LIV Golf commentator reveals why he is ‘dreading’ the breakaway tour being on TV
Former professional player, now LIV Golf commentator Jerry Foltz, has given his views on a tv deal for the rebel tour, as well as on factors that might change the format of the 14 planned 2023 events. Speaking on the Fore The People podcast, the former Golf Channel analyst discussed...
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
Golf Digest
Russell Henley’s hidden talent, a TikTok star’s dangerous golf crime, and a pair of outrageous holes-in-one
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still recovering from the end of daylight savings time. When you’re young and single, that Saturday night gaining an extra hour at the bars feels like a national holiday. But when you have two kids under 5, it becomes the longest day of the year. And then it turns into the longest week of the year because you wouldn’t believe how much havoc that one hour wreaks. And on top of that, I didn’t win the Powerball. Again. Anyway, we’ll battle on and do our best to bring you everything you need to know from an eventful week in golf. And the pressure's on since we had that extra hour to do it. OK, let's dive in.
The Spun
