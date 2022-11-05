Think back to when you were little and what you wanted to be when you grow up. Did that change? Or did you end up in that career path? I can imagine most of your answers to that question was that you didn’t end up doing your childhood dream job. That’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. Adam Balding’s dream of being an entrepreneur started at a young age. He met his wife Tara in their small town in Southwestern Minnesota who joined him on his journey of owning Budget Blinds. We sat down with Adam and Tara Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how they ended up in Sioux Falls and why they love being a business owner in our community.

