Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with more than 90% of votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The Senate majority could once again come down to a runoff race in Georgia as neither Warnock nor Walker is projected to have won outright.
Trump news – live: ‘Livid’ Trump ‘blames Melania’ over Dr Oz endorsement as DeSantis dubbed ‘new GOP leader’
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short. Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz...
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
GOP makes gains in NY congressional seats as balance of power hangs
Exterior shot of the U.S. Capitol. It's still unclear who will have control over the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats lost seats on Long Island and upstate, with a few races still too close to call. [ more › ]
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District after candidate Jeremy Shaffer lost in the midterm election.
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Nearly half of Americans to reside in states where marijuana is legal
Missouri and Maryland passed legalization referendums on Tuesday, but three other states rejected measures.
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. You can find updates from Election Night itself at this page. ___ STAY TUNED IN GEORGIA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, cheeses sold in 6 states including Massachusetts
A deadly listeria outbreak has been linked to deli meats, hot dogs, and cheeses that were sold in six states including Massachusetts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. Information shows the deli meats and cheeses in question have sickened 16 people, claiming the life of one person...
