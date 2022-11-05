ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Silo Square set for Buy a Tree, Change a Life

Your purchase of a Christmas tree again this year can help children in need. Silo Square has again partnered with a national effort called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life.”. Since 2012, Buy a Tree, Change a Life has used proceeds from Christmas tree sales to benefit children in need. A family in Homestead, Florida started Buy a Tree, Change a Life when they were needing to raise money to adopt a child from Ethiopia. The church the family attended helped raise the money through tree sales.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN
cityofbartlett.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 VETERANS DAY CLOSINGS

Friday trash pick-up will NOT be affected this week. Bartlett City Hall, Bartlett Library, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, and the Bartlett Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours...
BARTLETT, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Memphis to Nashville

Tennessee is famous for its blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, and this road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes in the state's rich musical heritage and historic towns. The 220-mile road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes 3 hours 30 minutes to drive. Highlights on the way include Jackson, Natchez Trace State Forest and Chickasaw State Park; or Muscle Shoals, Mt. Pleasant and Carnton if you take a slight detour.[/
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.  For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Election Day Tuesday: Bartlett to have first new Mayor in 20 years

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Mayor’s chair, Keith McDonald will no longer be the elected leader of Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city. Come Tuesday, thousands of registered Bartlett voters will decide who will lead the city. Four candidates have declared their interest in the...
BARTLETT, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Holiday Market Is Right Around The Corner

Mark your calendars now for some local holiday shopping at the Lakeland Holiday Market! November 13th from 2:00-6:00 you will want to be at the IH Clubhouse, located at 4523 Canada Rd. for this fun annual event. Monies raised from this year’s event are earmarked for the Angel Tree.
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Memphis is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle, Bath and Body Works and Under Armour are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landfills nationwide are filling up and waste management companies are struggling to fix it. Scott Greenberger, executive editor of Stateline, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about trends being seen nationwide, along with the challenges waste management companies are up against.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy