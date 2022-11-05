Read full article on original website
‘People are dying’: Neighbors in some of Memphis’ oldest communities plagued by pollution
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Families in some Memphis neighborhoods have lived under smokestacks and hazy skies for generations. Now, residents who are living under a fear of pollution may soon get answers. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is working with the state health department to conduct a study...
desotocountynews.com
Silo Square set for Buy a Tree, Change a Life
Your purchase of a Christmas tree again this year can help children in need. Silo Square has again partnered with a national effort called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life.”. Since 2012, Buy a Tree, Change a Life has used proceeds from Christmas tree sales to benefit children in need. A family in Homestead, Florida started Buy a Tree, Change a Life when they were needing to raise money to adopt a child from Ethiopia. The church the family attended helped raise the money through tree sales.
actionnews5.com
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, with 149 open positions for Memphians in search of a job. The job fair will take place on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Union Avenue Campus Parish Building at 737 Union Avenue in Memphis.
COGIC unveils statue of church founder as 114th Holy Convocation begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street. Presiding...
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
cityofbartlett.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 VETERANS DAY CLOSINGS
Friday trash pick-up will NOT be affected this week. Bartlett City Hall, Bartlett Library, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, and the Bartlett Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours...
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
actionnews5.com
COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of church members are on their way to Memphis for an annual event -- the 114th COGIC Convocation. This event returns to Memphis for the first time in over a decade. The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, has held this Holy Convocation for...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Memphis to Nashville
Tennessee is famous for its blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, and this road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes in the state's rich musical heritage and historic towns. The 220-mile road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes 3 hours 30 minutes to drive. Highlights on the way include Jackson, Natchez Trace State Forest and Chickasaw State Park; or Muscle Shoals, Mt. Pleasant and Carnton if you take a slight detour.[/
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
actionnews5.com
Election Day Tuesday: Bartlett to have first new Mayor in 20 years
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Mayor’s chair, Keith McDonald will no longer be the elected leader of Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city. Come Tuesday, thousands of registered Bartlett voters will decide who will lead the city. Four candidates have declared their interest in the...
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Holiday Market Is Right Around The Corner
Mark your calendars now for some local holiday shopping at the Lakeland Holiday Market! November 13th from 2:00-6:00 you will want to be at the IH Clubhouse, located at 4523 Canada Rd. for this fun annual event. Monies raised from this year’s event are earmarked for the Angel Tree.
Four Black Psychologists Who Specialize In Eating Disorders
These Five Expert Black Psychologists and counselors Who Specialize In Eating Disorders are located in Detroit and Memphis The post Four Black Psychologists Who Specialize In Eating Disorders appeared first on BLAC Media.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven. “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Memphis is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle, Bath and Body Works and Under Armour are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
actionnews5.com
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landfills nationwide are filling up and waste management companies are struggling to fix it. Scott Greenberger, executive editor of Stateline, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about trends being seen nationwide, along with the challenges waste management companies are up against.
Developer upset Memphis losing convention center hotel, Grand Hyatt dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The developer of the proposed Grand Hyatt says the city has failed again to deliver a convention center hotel and announced Monday the project was dead. “We’ve invested a significant time. I’m not upset about the money we are losing. I’m upset that Memphis is losing a convention center hotel, and what’s […]
