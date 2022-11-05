Your purchase of a Christmas tree again this year can help children in need. Silo Square has again partnered with a national effort called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life.”. Since 2012, Buy a Tree, Change a Life has used proceeds from Christmas tree sales to benefit children in need. A family in Homestead, Florida started Buy a Tree, Change a Life when they were needing to raise money to adopt a child from Ethiopia. The church the family attended helped raise the money through tree sales.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO