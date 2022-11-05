Winning Division, Getting No. 1 Seed is Eagles' Goal, Not Going 17-0

Already 8-0, the Eagles Super Bowl express continues to gain momentum in the ticket marketplace

There’s been a lot of social media buzz about the Eagles and their 8-0 record.

Many are starting to pay attention and plenty of people outside Philadelphia want to see it come to an end. At least that segment of fans that aren’t Eagles fans or fans of another team, especially fans of teams inside the NFC East, which is red-hot this season.

The Cowboys and Giants are both 6-2 and have their byes in Week 9.

After beating the Texans, 29-17, on Thursday night, the Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 89-year history.

The win pushed their lead in the NFC East to two games lead and winning the division is their goal.

The next goal is to earn the No. 1 seed. The Eagles are the leaders there right now as well.

Even though the Vikings enter Week 9 with only one loss, the Eagles own the tiebreaker since they are the only team to beat Minnesota this season, doing so in dominant fashion in Week 2.

A 17-0 record would be gravy.

It would be nice gravy, for sure, but unlikely.

Where that first loss comes doesn’t matter to the Eagles.

What matters is making sure it doesn’t snowball and derail what looks like the potential for a strong Super Bowl run.

The Eagles are a hot ticket, as you would expect, especially in the reservation marketplace, which is a way for a fan to reserve a chance to buy a ticket to see a specific team in any round of the playoffs.

It’s not buying a ticket but reserving the right to do so. Think of it as a futures contract.

If you go to SI Tickets, you can reserve an Eagles Super Bowl ticket in the Lower Level Endzone seating section for $1,542. Just two weeks ago, that number was at $1,373.

Since Week 1, it’s a number that has swelled 348.26%m, starting at $343. That’s a higher increase than any other team in the league, despite the surprising season of the two New York-based teams, the Giants and Jets.

By comparison, the AFC’s best team, the Buffalo Bills, has a Super Bowl reservation price of $1,885.

Fans used SI Tickets to purchase lower price points throughout the first six weeks who now have the option to A) hold onto their reservation and hope the Eagles make the Super Bowl or B) post their reservation back on the marketplace to try to sell to another fan and turn a profit.

If the Eagles don't make the Super Bowl, the user forfeits the money spent on the reservation. However, if they do make the Super Bowl, the fan now has the option to purchase a Super Bowl ticket in the Lower Level Endzone for the agreed-upon at-purchase price of $3,500.

The expectation is the ticket price in that section will exceed $6,000 on the open market.

With five home games left, there are ways to find a ticket via SI Tickets.

Here is a link to find them

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater, and sporting events across the globe, with transparent pricing that includes a $10 flat transaction fee and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.