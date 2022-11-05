Read full article on original website
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it's withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it's captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
