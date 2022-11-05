Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as key Georgia race heads to runoff – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. You can find updates from Election Night itself at this page. ___ STAY TUNED IN GEORGIA
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
No cyberattacks affected US vote counting, officials say
WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
US election results - live: Midterms spark GOP civil war as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance. The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will...
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling
WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Permanent daylight saving time will hurt our health, experts say
Video above: Sleep specialist explains what lawmakers got wrong with permanent daylight saving time bill. The end of daylight saving time is upon us again, an autumn tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries move their clocks backwards an hour in a sort of Groundhog Day trust fall. We'll move them forward (again) next spring when governments put daylight saving back in place.
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. As Ukrainian troops have gradually advanced in the south, Surovikin told Shoigu on Wednesday that some 115,000 people had been removed from the western bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson city.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it's withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it's captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
Kentucky US Senate: Republican Rand Paul reelected for 3rd term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul will be keeping his Senate seat. Watch his victory speech in the player above. With just 5% of votes counted, the Associated Press said he defeated his progressive Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. CBS has also called the race for Paul. This will be the...
