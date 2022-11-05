ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLKY.com

Live updates: Gubernatorial election results

There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three senate races and about a dozen in the House.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling

WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLKY.com

Permanent daylight saving time will hurt our health, experts say

Video above: Sleep specialist explains what lawmakers got wrong with permanent daylight saving time bill. The end of daylight saving time is upon us again, an autumn tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries move their clocks backwards an hour in a sort of Groundhog Day trust fall. We'll move them forward (again) next spring when governments put daylight saving back in place.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. As Ukrainian troops have gradually advanced in the south, Surovikin told Shoigu on Wednesday that some 115,000 people had been removed from the western bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson city.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it's withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it's captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
WLKY.com

Kentucky US Senate: Republican Rand Paul reelected for 3rd term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul will be keeping his Senate seat. Watch his victory speech in the player above. With just 5% of votes counted, the Associated Press said he defeated his progressive Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. CBS has also called the race for Paul. This will be the...
KENTUCKY STATE

