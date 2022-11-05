Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Council extends designated street fronts in downtown Edmonds, hears more budget reports
The Edmonds City Council Monday night approved a code amendment that extends the city’s BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The change prohibits multifamily-only housing in that area (as noted by the blue lines in the map above) and requires that all buildings there have commercial on the ground floor.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Planning Board returns to in-person meetings, starting Nov. 9
The Edmonds Planning Board will be returning to in-person meetings in the council chambers, starting with a 7 p.m. meeting this Wednesday, Nov. 9. – A request from the Civic Park Residents Group requesting rules be adopted governing use of the Civic Center Playfield. – A review of topics discussing...
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
myedmondsnews.com
After storm-related cancellation, Rick Steves Europe 2022 Edmonds shows rescheduled for Nov. 13
Rick Steves announced that his Europe 2022 Live in Edmonds shows that were canceled Nov. 5 due to a storm-related power outage have been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13. This free celebration of European travel will be at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with shows scheduled at 4 p.m and 7 p.m. There are still open seats for you and your traveling friends. You can register here.
myedmondsnews.com
Veterans Day event at Edmonds Veterans Plaza Nov. 11
VFW Post 8870 and other local veterans are hosting a Veterans Day event at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11. Keynote speakers will be artist and U.S. Marine veteran Michael Reagan and veteran Mike Schindler of Operation Military Family. Civic leaders are expected to share a few remarks as well. Bagpiper Kyle Gaul and bugler Chris Edwards will perform.
myedmondsnews.com
Roy Mays: A World War II veteran, his greatest joy was his family
Roy passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Roy was born in 1921 in Groesbeck, Texas, growing up with nine siblings on a cotton farm before the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1942, two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Roy enlisted...
myedmondsnews.com
Local incumbents leading in early general election returns
Incumbents in local legislative districts were leading in early general election returns posted by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night. In the 21st Legislative District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, Sen. Marko Liias, a Democrat, had 21,533 of the vote — or 64% — compared to 12,317 votes — or 36% — for Republican challenger Janelle Cass.
myedmondsnews.com
Meadowdale Youth Football teams playing in league championships Nov. 12
Both the junior and senior teams for the Meadowdale Youth Football program will be playing in the North Sound Junior Football League championships on Saurday, Nov. 12 at Snohomish High School. The junior team is playing in the 5th/6th grade division and will face Lake Stevens Purple at 1 p.m....
Comments / 0