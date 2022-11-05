ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Player calling for one massive NFL change

Last week, Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell suffered a knee injury during the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and this week he watched teammate Rashan Gary suffer a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. Campbell believes one thing is to blame: artificial turf. On Monday morning,...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball announces No. 1-ranked recruiting class

For the second time in the last three years, Nebraska has the No. 1 recruiting class in college volleyball. Signing day for the sport was Wednesday, and Nebraska unveiled a recruiting class with five players — each of them ranked among the top-15 recruits in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball

Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins decline options on three prominent players

The Twins announced Monday they declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously reported decision to exercise its option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were all easy calls for the Minnesota front office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HuskerExtra.com

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football rankings, Week 11

1. Michigan (9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten) Impressive 38-0 run in the second half at RU, which put up a good fight over the first 30 minutes. Being a 30-point favorite over the Huskers could make the Wolverines complacent. 2. Ohio State (9-0 overall, 6-0) Last game: Beat...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Andy Katz reveals his list of top B1G players for 2022-23 basketball season

Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network has released his list of the best 22 college basketball players in the upcoming B1G season. Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Indiana Hoosiers’ starting forward, leads the pack following his 2021-22 season where he would shoot for 58.9% and averaged 18.3 points per game. The Coaches’ and AP All-B1G would put him on the B1G’s All-Defensive Team for last season’s performance.
IOWA STATE

