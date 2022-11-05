Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City v Chelsea: Carabao Cup third round – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will prevail in a Carabao Cup third-round clash of two Premier League heavyweights? Join Scott Murray
BBC
Ian Henderson: Rochdale striker 'sensed' he was going to break scoring record
Rochdale striker Ian Henderson says he sensed he was going to score in their win against his former club Salford City as he broke Dale's all-time goalscoring record. The 37-year-old surpassed Reg Jenkins as Rochdale's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals having netted the only goal in their home win against Salford.
US keeper Matt Turner likely to have month between matches
AP/CBS -- American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal's third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal's No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.Arsenal's final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.Turner is in his first season with Arsenal after spending the last seven years with the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. In 2021, Turner earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors after posting a 1.25 goals-against average, a 73.2 save percentage, and five shutouts in 28 starts.___AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
BBC
'Potential sale could bring turbulence'
People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
Comments / 0