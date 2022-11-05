ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Four Blue Devils Earn ACC Yearly Awards

DURHAM – The Duke men's soccer program earned four of the six individual ACC awards and had a total of nine players named to either an All-ACC or All-Freshman team, the league announced on Wednesday. Graduate Eliot Hamill was named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, sophomore Shakur Mohammed...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Virginia Tech

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon for a noon kick. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Evan Lepler, Dave Archer, and Rebecca Fiorentino on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 13th episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Young Inks Two to 2023 Signing Class

DURHAM – Duke softball head coach Marissa Young announced the signing of two new additions to the Blue Devils program on Wednesday during National Signing Day. Joining the Blue Devils next season will be League City, Texas native Amiah Burgess and Madeline Le, of Milpitas, Calif. "We are eager to sign Amiah Burgess and Madeline Le to our 2023 class." said Young.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its 11th show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke at Pittsburgh Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Athletic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 19. Duke will travel to Pittsburgh for its week 12 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 19. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2...
PITTSBURGH, PA

