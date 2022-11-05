ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Arizona

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfmIW_0j0D0huc00

Heading down the final stretch, every week is a must-win if the Utes hope to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship next month.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes find themselves in a heated race among the top four teams (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Utah) as they try to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship.

Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will play the first of their final two home games against Arizona on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnYcd_0j0D0huc00
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.

The game is scheduled for a 5:30 PM MT kick-off (7:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 5:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

After honoring their fallen brethren and wearing the 2022 hand-painted helmets twice in a row, the Utes will return to their classic red drum & feather lids, red jerseys and white paints against the Wildcats.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanquishthefoe.com

Latest Bowl Projections for BYU

After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes

BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
318
Followers
445
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy