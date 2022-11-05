How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Arizona
Heading down the final stretch, every week is a must-win if the Utes hope to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship next month.
Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes find themselves in a heated race among the top four teams (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Utah) as they try to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship.
Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will play the first of their final two home games against Arizona on Saturday.
The game is scheduled for a 5:30 PM MT kick-off (7:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 or 197 / SXM App 959
No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Saturday, November 5
Time: 5:30 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
After honoring their fallen brethren and wearing the 2022 hand-painted helmets twice in a row, the Utes will return to their classic red drum & feather lids, red jerseys and white paints against the Wildcats.
