Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Trims American Equity Investment Life Stake, Resigns Board Seat
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,886,163 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL). This represents 18.13% of the company. In the last filing, dated June 21, 2022, they reported owning 17.07% of the company, indicating a slight...
Dorian LPG's Second Largest Investor - Kensico Capital - Reduces Stake (LPG)
Fintel reports that Kensico Capital Management Corp has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,964,618 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 2,402,618 shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease...
Top Buys by Directors: Woods's $499.8K Bet on GPN
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $499.8K by M. Troy Woods, Director at Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN).
Valuable Spectrum And An Imminent 5G Launch Make Dish Stock A Buy
Dish Network stock (NASDAQ:DISH) posted a mixed set of Q3 2022 results last week as its core satellite TV business continued to lose subscribers, although its retail wireless business has shown signs of stabilizing. Revenues for the quarter fell by about 8% versus last year to $4.1 billion, missing estimates, while net income fell almost 25% to $412 million slightly ahead of estimates.
