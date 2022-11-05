Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State
Feeding off a 20-0 run in the first half, Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals on Monday.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Mater Dei No. 1 in Final Rankings
The Monarchs (10-0) earned two impressive top-five wins this season to claim the top spot.
Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation The post Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night. Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Light rain continuing Wednesday morning as SoCal storm tapers off
The storm is weakening Tuesday night but Southern California will see some light rain continue Wednesday morning.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of The post Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
5 Freeway Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Lanes
Valencia, Los Angeles County, CA: The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a traffic collision with one party ejected on the southbound 5 Freeway at the 138 around 3:19 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the Valencia area. Arriving units found one vehicle on its side and one vehicle in...
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run
A motorist suffers major injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Cathedral City. Officials said a Cathedral City motorist was heading westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Blvd around 11:40 a.m. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a fast speed. A box van traveling eastbound on Vista Chino made a left northbound The post Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run appeared first on KESQ.
