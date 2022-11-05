ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation The post Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night. Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County

Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs

Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of The post Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert

A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert.  The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run

A motorist suffers major injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Cathedral City. Officials said a Cathedral City motorist was heading westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Blvd around 11:40 a.m. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a fast speed. A box van traveling eastbound on Vista Chino made a left northbound The post Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

