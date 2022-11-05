Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over Eastern Illinois
Game one is in the books, and the Illinois basketball team took care of business against Eastern Illinois. The Illini had control of the Panthers for the entire game. We grabbed a double-digit lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half and never looked back. A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 30-point victory, 87-57, over Eastern Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Fighting Illini, Mizzou, SLU open with victories
-0- It was opening night for men's college basketball around the country on Monday night. The Illinois Fighting Illini tipped off the 2022-23 season against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Fighting Illini llinois defeated the Panthers, 87-57 at State Farm Center in Champaign. -0- (#23) ILLINOIS 87, Eastern Illinois 57.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
advantagenews.com
Route 66 monuments in place
Local tourism officials continue to create attractions along the former Route 66 in preparation for what they hope is a surge of interest in a few years when the “Mother Road” turns 100. A project called “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” includes postcard murals, a couple of construction projects, and placement of a number of 12’ x 12’ Route 66 shield monuments.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Coats
Kenneth Wayne Coats, 56, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Sat. Nov. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born Nov. 8, 1965 in Celina, OH to Mary Margaret (Winters) Waller of Desoto, MO and Carl W. Coats of Granite City, IL. Ken was a laborer with Union Local #42. He...
advantagenews.com
Tina Evans
Tina Evans, 56, of Wood River passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 29, 1966 in Alton to Donald E. and Doris M. (Lamparter) Fleigle. Tina worked as a Machine Operator at Imperial Manufacturing and had previously worked for 18 years at Shop N Save in Wood River. Tina loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a green thumb. She was the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest. She never met a stranger.
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
advantagenews.com
Edward Schaeffer
Edward A. Schaeffer, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Edward F. and Lillian (Chase) Schaeffer. He married the love of his life, Joan (Leach) Schaeffer and she passed away on September 30, 2015 after 62 years of marriage. Edward was the founder and former owner of Gemini Industries originally in St. Louis, MO now in Roxana, Illinois. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the Norwood Hills Country Club and Sunset Hill Country Club. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and bass fishing, along with his love of flying. Edward was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all. Ed is survived by four children and spouses: Terry (Debbie) Schaeffer of Virginia; Elizabeth Johnson of Edwardsville, IL; Scott (Sue) Schaeffer of Florida, and Christopher (Pam) Schaeffer of Florida. Ten grandchildren: Patrick, Katie, Michael, Kelly, Carolyn, Edward and Matthew Johnson, Eddie, Christin and Tyler. Other survivors include five great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Schaeffer of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Carol Meyer of Texas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Linda Leach and other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Joan, and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Raymond Leach; brother-in-law Fred Meyer and great-grandson Casey Clark.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
advantagenews.com
Rev. Melvin Naylor
Reverend Melvin “Rick” Dean Naylor, 88, died at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born July 2, 1934 in Alton the son of the late Harry and Mae (Lemon) Naylor. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was a retired Engineer with the Alton Fire Department for 25 years. Reverend Naylor went on to be a full-time preacher with the Full Gospel Evangelist Center in Alton. On September 24, 1955 in Hartford, IL he married Rosalee Grace Dunnagan, and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2021. Surviving are one daughter, Rachel Coleson of Shipman, IL, two grandchildren, Brian Coleson (Melissa) of Wood River and Lindsay Roe (Henry) of Bethalto and four great grandchildren, Austin, Frank, Gracyn and Lincoln. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Donnie, Morse and Gene Naylor and five sisters, Virginia Saylor, Ethel Masterson, Helen Oldnam, Violet King and Delores Duncan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Reverend Seeram Garney will officiate. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
vandaliaradio.com
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
advantagenews.com
Harry Hull
Harry Eugene Hull, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Edwardsville. Born August 14, 1931 in Desloge, Missouri, a son of the late Fred and Bertha Mae (Craig) Hull. He married the love of his life, Faye Ellen (Jones) Hull on June 9, 1951 at the Nazarene Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a crane operator with yard maintenance. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post in Collinsville and S.O.A.R. and enjoyed his days of watching baseball and fishing. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deb and John Seley of Granite City; a grandson, Keven Eaves; two step grandsons, Nick and Jake Seley; a step great grandchild, Kiera Seley; a sister, Bonnie Davis of Maryville; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Kynion, Betty Fuller and Neva Ezell; a brother, Gerald Hull and a half-brother, Bill Hull. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Ronald Shultz
Ronald Dean Shultz, 71, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1951, in Carlinville, to the late Robert and Shirley (Emery) Shultz. Ron graduated from Southwestern High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale....
advantagenews.com
Tammy Stauffer
Tammy R. Stauffer, 54, of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1968, in Alton, IL the daughter of George and Edna Mae (Howard) Michael II. On April 17, 1998, in Edwardsville, IL Tammy married Eric Stauffer.
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Comments / 0