Harry Eugene Hull, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Edwardsville. Born August 14, 1931 in Desloge, Missouri, a son of the late Fred and Bertha Mae (Craig) Hull. He married the love of his life, Faye Ellen (Jones) Hull on June 9, 1951 at the Nazarene Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a crane operator with yard maintenance. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post in Collinsville and S.O.A.R. and enjoyed his days of watching baseball and fishing. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deb and John Seley of Granite City; a grandson, Keven Eaves; two step grandsons, Nick and Jake Seley; a step great grandchild, Kiera Seley; a sister, Bonnie Davis of Maryville; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Kynion, Betty Fuller and Neva Ezell; a brother, Gerald Hull and a half-brother, Bill Hull. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

