West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa fullback says Hawkeyes offense was motivated to help the defense

Iowa finally got its offense humming on Saturday, defeating Purdue 24-3 on the road. The Hawkeyes are now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in B1G conference play. Iowa sits at 2nd in the B1G West division with three weeks to play and has an outside shot at the division, albeit the Hawkeyes would need some help.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Clark returns from scare to lead rout

IOWA CITY — About the only scare thrown at the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team in Monday’s season opener was self-inflicted. Big Ten preseason player of the year Caitin Clark limped off to the training room just over three minutes into the game following a hard fall to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court but returned midway through the first quarter and led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and nine rebounds in an 87-34 rout of Southern University.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts who will take home the Purdue Cannon in Week 11

There’s going to be a fight for a trophy in the B1G in Week 11. Illinois and Purdue are going to be playing for the Purdue Cannon in Champaign on Saturday. Purdue has taken home the trophy twice in the last three years and is coming into the game on a two-game winning streak against the Fighting Illini. To give you an idea of how close this game can be, last season’s meeting was decided by a score of 13-9 in favor of the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Western Iowa Today

Iowa women cruise to victory vs Southern

(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern by a final of 87-34 on Monday. The Hawks led 15-10 after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a 28-5 2nd quarter edge. The Jaguars connected on only 21% of their shot attempts. Caitlin Clark led the...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
IOWA CITY, IA
KSN News

Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City

A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Two Hiawatha, Iowa Powerball Office Pools Win $50K

(Clive, IA) -- A group of co-workers from a Hiawatha company has claimed a 50-thousand dollar Powerball prize. The ticket from the office pool just missed winning the billion dollar-plus jackpot from Wednesday's drawing. Members of the group claimed their prize at lottery headquarters today (Friday). A second 50-thousand dollar prize won by 21-co-workers of a Hiawatha engineering firm was claimed yesterday (Thursday).
HIAWATHA, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

UI says Mayflower hall window that student fell out of had no issues

Inspectors at the University of Iowa say that the Mayflower Residence Hall window that a freshman fell from last week had no issues. The Gazette reports that it was just before 4:30 am Thursday when the male, who was playing catch with other students in the residence hall room, leaned back and fell through the screen. UI officials say he fell from the sixth-floor window and landed on the north roof, about five stories down. He was able to speak to first responders and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Information about the student or his condition hasn’t been released.
IOWA CITY, IA

