saturdaytradition.com
Iowa fullback says Hawkeyes offense was motivated to help the defense
Iowa finally got its offense humming on Saturday, defeating Purdue 24-3 on the road. The Hawkeyes are now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in B1G conference play. Iowa sits at 2nd in the B1G West division with three weeks to play and has an outside shot at the division, albeit the Hawkeyes would need some help.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin at Iowa: 1 team will be facing some cold, harsh reality after Saturday's game ends
A) 2 teams each trying to avoid a .500 or worse record through 10 games for the first time in at least a decade. B) 2 hot teams looking for a 3rd straight win and a strong position in the B1G West race. C) A game only lovers of defense...
Sioux City Journal
Clark returns from scare to lead rout
IOWA CITY — About the only scare thrown at the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team in Monday’s season opener was self-inflicted. Big Ten preseason player of the year Caitin Clark limped off to the training room just over three minutes into the game following a hard fall to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court but returned midway through the first quarter and led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and nine rebounds in an 87-34 rout of Southern University.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts who will take home the Purdue Cannon in Week 11
There’s going to be a fight for a trophy in the B1G in Week 11. Illinois and Purdue are going to be playing for the Purdue Cannon in Champaign on Saturday. Purdue has taken home the trophy twice in the last three years and is coming into the game on a two-game winning streak against the Fighting Illini. To give you an idea of how close this game can be, last season’s meeting was decided by a score of 13-9 in favor of the Boilermakers.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm discusses play calling, Purdue's passing performance in loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm admits he may have asked too much of his quarterback over the weekend. Saturday was a rough one for the Purdue Boilermakers as they faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes and were defeated, 24-3. Brohm in Monday’s press conference knew the main topic of conversation would be regarding...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
KCRG.com
Connor McCaffery’s return for sixth season provides extra leadership on the court for Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Connor McCaffery’s decision to return for a sixth season is something he said he knew he would regret if he didn’t. “Everybody else said too, why would you leave college a year early? It’s the best place to be. Go to college, enjoy one more year with your brother, with your family, your dad,” McCaffery said.
Iowa women cruise to victory vs Southern
(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern by a final of 87-34 on Monday. The Hawks led 15-10 after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a 28-5 2nd quarter edge. The Jaguars connected on only 21% of their shot attempts. Caitlin Clark led the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Daily Iowan
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
iheart.com
Two Hiawatha, Iowa Powerball Office Pools Win $50K
(Clive, IA) -- A group of co-workers from a Hiawatha company has claimed a 50-thousand dollar Powerball prize. The ticket from the office pool just missed winning the billion dollar-plus jackpot from Wednesday's drawing. Members of the group claimed their prize at lottery headquarters today (Friday). A second 50-thousand dollar prize won by 21-co-workers of a Hiawatha engineering firm was claimed yesterday (Thursday).
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Daily Iowan
UI, Iowa City’s parking system changed. Here’s what you need to know
Iowa City community members now have a new way to pay for parking after the University of Iowa and the City of Iowa City switched to a new app last month. Both the city and the university changed parking vendors after their contract with the parking app Passport Parking expired.
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCJJ
UI says Mayflower hall window that student fell out of had no issues
Inspectors at the University of Iowa say that the Mayflower Residence Hall window that a freshman fell from last week had no issues. The Gazette reports that it was just before 4:30 am Thursday when the male, who was playing catch with other students in the residence hall room, leaned back and fell through the screen. UI officials say he fell from the sixth-floor window and landed on the north roof, about five stories down. He was able to speak to first responders and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Information about the student or his condition hasn’t been released.
