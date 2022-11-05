There’s going to be a fight for a trophy in the B1G in Week 11. Illinois and Purdue are going to be playing for the Purdue Cannon in Champaign on Saturday. Purdue has taken home the trophy twice in the last three years and is coming into the game on a two-game winning streak against the Fighting Illini. To give you an idea of how close this game can be, last season’s meeting was decided by a score of 13-9 in favor of the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO