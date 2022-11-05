Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming
ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
More snow again today in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada. One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass. The Nevada Department...
‘Exceptional’ winter storm to continue into Wednesday
ELKO – Record snowfall blanketed northeastern Nevada on Monday and more is on the way. The wintry weather delayed the start of school and led to at least one crash on Lamoille Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Nevada State Police troopers were also assisting motorists in the Elko and Wells area.
Weather week ahead: Snowy, cold after a stormy start
ELKO – After a stormy start to the weather this week – it gets worse. The Elko area is under a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, followed by mid-winter temperatures in the latter half of the week. Wind, rain, lightning and hail moved through northeastern...
Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets
SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion. The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4...
Long lines at some Nevada polling locations
ELKO – Elko’s polls closed just before 8 p.m. on Election Day, remaining open nearly an hour late as voters were still in line at the Elko Convention Center. Six other polling locations closed at 7 p.m. while precincts remained open at the Elko Convention Center, according to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Railroaders knocked out by Muckers, 52-16
VIRGINIA CITY — In the first round of the Division 1A state football playoffs, East No. 2 Carlin suffered a blowout loss to West No. 1 Virginia City. The state quarterfinal wound up similar to the regular season matchup — which the Muckers won 48-8 on Sept. 1, in Carlin — Virginia City advancing to the semifinal round with a 52-16 beating of the Railroaders.
Rugby training to start in Elko
ELKO -- Pacific Sports International and the Elko Convention Center are teaming up for annual winter rugby trainings and an award ceremony on Saturday. Pacific Sports is part of an international rugby league with teams spanning from Hawaii to the Carolinas. They have plans to bring teams in during winter months for high elevation training during the off season. This will give teams more accustomed to tropical climates the chance to strengthen their skills in unfamiliar weather.
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
Nevada Outdoor School receives $20,000 from Community Foundation
WINNEMUCCA -- Nevada Outdoor School received $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Nature In My World school-based programs serving youth in Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat...
Roque runs 10th at 1A-2A state meet
BOULDER CITY — At the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Elko County fielded just one team — West Wendover’s boys — but a number of individuals placed their marks on the races. Boys. In the team standings, West Wendover closed out the six-team field...
Fire damages home in tree streets
ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom caught fire. City of Elko firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:47 p.m. and could see smoke and the glow of flames coming from the bedroom, according to Fire Chief Jack Snyder.
One Elko school board race too close to call
ELKO – Unofficial election results for Elko County are in, and they include one school board race that may be too close to call. Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins trailed incumbent Susan Neal by 128 votes in District 1, while other incumbents soundly defeated their challengers. At...
Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney
SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships. On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans —...
Lady Braves take 2nd at regional tourney
ELKO — One Elko County volleyball team will be represented at the 1A state tournament. During the Division 1A East regional tournament, No. 2 Owyhee — which earned a first-round bye — earned a trip to state with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Jackpot in the semifinal round.
Drake tops Loreman by 453 votes
ELKO – Police detective Bryan Drake is the apparent winner of the Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B race. With only some mail-in ballots left to be counted, Drake was 453 votes ahead of his opponent, attorney David Loreman. The winner replaces Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who did not run for re-election.
Elko County School District explains potential litigation
ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:. “Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.
Tracks lead to burglary suspect
ELKO – It didn’t take long for a Kittridge Canyon woman to find out what happened to her missing property. The woman called the Elko County Sheriff’s Office after she discovered a hole in her fence and items missing. She followed tracks to a residence on Oil Well Road where she could see some of the missing items, according to court records.
Elko residents sentenced to prison for graffiti at petroglyph site
LAS VEGAS – Two Elko residents have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan for conspiring to paint graffiti at the sacred White River Narrows site in Lincoln County. White River Narrows is known for its prehistoric petroglyphs dating over one hundred years old, and is a sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes.
